The winter sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the courts, on the ice, on the slopes and on the track.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote once-per-day below until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 18. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Peyton Grant, Dexter High School

The senior standout from Dexter had a game-high 29 points to lead Dexter to 52-24 win over PVHS on March 9 in girls' varsity basketball. Grant had seven 3-pointers and three assists. The Tigers won the Penquis-Penobscot pod championship and finished with a record of 15-0.

Victoria Del Cid, MDI High School

Del Cid, a senior, had four aces, one kill, 17 assists, and two digs as the Trojans defeated Ellsworth in 5 sets in girls' varsity volleyball.

Sawyer Deprey, Caribou High School

Derprey, a senior, led the Caribou Vikings to a Aroostook County championship. Deprey scored 23 points in 83-55 win over Central Aroostook in the Division 1 final. he then scored 36 points in 72-45 win over Southern Aroostook in the countywide championship game.

Rylee Eaton, Deer Isle Stonington

Eaton, a senior, recorded 39 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists as the Mariners defeated the Sumner Tigers 97-42 in the Class C/D Coastal pod championship.

Drew Johnson, Brewer High School

Johnson, a junior, had eight aces, nine kills, two blocks and five digs as the Brewer Witches defeated the Bucksport Golden Bucks 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 in girls' varsity volleyball.

If you'd like to nominate someone for athlete of the week, you can do so here.

