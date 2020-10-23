Digging In To Red Sox Prospects

There wasn't a minor league season this year because of the global coronavirus pandemic, so no one really knows what is going on in the Red Sox farm system.

With those evaluation opportunities in the form of games or camp or September call ups not available Matt Collins of Over The Monster took it upon himself to review what the Red Sox have in the pipeline.

There are some who believe the cupboard is bare, is that the case or does Matt see something else?

Is Chaim Bloom revamping the entire minor leagues of the Red Sox and the type of players it is populated by based on his past experiences and what he likes to see as he builds a franchise?

Matt Collins goes through all of that, and he also touches on what might exist for the Red Sox in the form of trade chips.

Could some other team this offseason swoop in and make a deal for Andrew Benintendi or another member of the team?

We cover all of that and more with Matt Collins from Over The Monster on The Morning Line.

