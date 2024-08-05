Downeast Captains Beat Gray Post 86 10-7 In Junior Legion State Tournament

The Downeast Captains out of Cherryfield beat Gray Post 86 10-7 on Sunday, August 4th to remain unbeaten in the State Junior Legion Baseball Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Gray Post led 4-1 at the end of the 3rd inning but the Downeast Captains scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning and then tacked on 2 more runs in each of the 5th and 6th innings.

Ben Thompson pitched 6.0 innings for the Downeast Captains picking up the win. He allowed 12 hits and 7 runs, striking out 1 and walking 4. Nick Hennessey pitched the 7th inning, striking out 1.

The Downeast Captains banged out 11 hits in the game. Mickey Fitzsimmons had a pair of hits, including a double and drove in 3 runs. Nick Hennessey and Chaz Willey each had a pair of singles. Ryder Fenton, Miles Worcester, McKade Robertson and Brody Robertson each singled.

Jason Nevells started on the mound for the team from Gray. He went 3.2 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, striking out 3 and walking 4. Gavin Deemer pitched 1.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, walking 1.Carter Davis pitched the final 2/3rd of an inning walking 1.

Cole Thibodeau was 3-4 with a run batted in. Gavin Deemer had 2 hits including a double. Jason Maschino was 2-4. Griffin Richmond had a double. Carter Davis, Kaiden Chase, Nolan Larrivee and Nick McDonald each singled.

The Gray Post 86 Warriors will now take on the Quirk Motor City Riverhawks on Monday, August 5th at 1 p.m. with the loser eliminated.

The Downeast Captains will take on the Trenton Acadians Monday night August 5th at 7 p.m. in the battle of the 2 remaining unbeaten teams.