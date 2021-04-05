Drive Poll – More Entertaining: March Madness or NBA Playoffs?

Another epic edition of the NCAA Tournament comes to a close tonight with either Gonzaga or Baylor cutting down the nets for the first time in program history.

While the madness and bracket-busting has consumed us all for the last three weeks, what do you make of the actual basketball product on the court?

Does the sloppiness and gritty play of the college game add to the excitement of the game? Or do you prefer the clean, crisp, often lacking-in-defense style of play in the NBA playoffs strike your fancy.