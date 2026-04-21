Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and VJ Edgecombe were announced as the 3 finalists for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. The winner will be announced at some point during the NBA playoffs.

Here's a quick look at the stats of each of the finalists.

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Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks

Played in 70 games

Averaged 33.5 minutes per game

Averaged 21.0 points per game (24th in League)

Averaged 6.7 rebounds per game (35th in League)

Averaged 4.5 assists per game (42nd in League)

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Kon Knueppel - Charlotte Hornets

Played in 81 games

Averaged 31.5 minutes per game

Averaged 18.5 points per game (37th in League)

Averaged 5.3 rebounds per game (69th in League)

Averaged 3.4 assists per game (69th in League)

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VJ Edgecombe - Philadelphia 76'rs

Played in 75 games

Averaged 35 minutes per game

Averaged 16.0 points per game (52nd in League)

Averaged 5.6 rebounds per game (59th in League)

Averaged 4.2 assists per game (43rd in League)

Cooper leads Knueppel and Edgecombe in all statistical categories (points, rebounds and assists). He played in fewer games than either because of his ankle injury. Both Knueppel and Edgecombe both are on playoff teams while the Mavericks failed to make the playoffs.

Who do you think should win Rookie o the Year? Let us know in the comments!

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