Drive Poll – Patriots All-Time Team: Kicker & Specialists

Here's the team so far:

Offense: G - John Hannah and Logan Mankins; T - Bruce Armstrong and Matt Light; C - Dan Koppen; RB - Kevin Faulk and Sam Cunningham; WR - Julian Edelman and Stanley Morgan; TE - Rob Gronkowski.

Defense: DT - Vince Wilfork; DE - Richard Seymour and Julius Adams; MLB - Tedy Bruschi and Mike Vrabel; OLB - Willie McGinest and Andre Tippett; CB - Ty Law and Stephon Gilmore; S - Devin McCourty and Lawyer Milloy.

*Vote for three specialists*