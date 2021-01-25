Drive Poll – Should Belichick Swap The #15 Pick For Stafford?

News broke over the weekend that the Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to part ways this off-season, and that the Lions would begin engaging in trade talks with interested buyers.

Stafford, a 12-year veteran, has thrown for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns in his career, but has just a 74-90-1 record with three postseason games under his belt.

While he would no doubt be an upgrade over what the Patriots had at QB in 2020, is he worth dealing away the organization's highest first round pick since 2008 to acquire?