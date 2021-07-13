With the 91st Midsummer classic set to take place tonight at Coors Field in Colorado, it's only right that we give America's (former) favorite pastime the stage in today's polls.

Poll #1 - With MLB on a record-setting pace for no-hitters in the 2021 season, has the the feat lost some of its luster? Or in a day where most at bats end in a walk, a strikeout or a home run, does a big day at the plate as impressive as it once was?

Poll #2 - Has Shohei Ohtani taken the mantle as the most entertaining athlete currently in American sports?