Drive Poll – What’s Your Favorite Fall Destination In Maine?

I know there are many folks out there sad that summer is in the rearview mirror. Some are even already dreading the fact that winter is right around the corner.

But fall is a time for enjoyment in the state of Maine, not a time to dwell on the past or worry about the future.

Whether it's enjoying the crisper weather, leaf peeping, hunting, fishing, apple picking, our great states has countless options to take in everything autumn has to offer.

Where is your favorite place to hop in the car on a weekend and take off to at this time of the year?