Drive Poll – Which Rookie QB Will Be First To Start In Playoffs?

The sports headlines over the weekend were dominated by the professional debuts of each of the five QB's selected in the top-15 picks in last April's NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were the only rookies of the bunch to start their respective games. The top-2 picks had similar stat lines as Lawrence went 6-of-9 through the air for 71 yards while Wilson also completed 6-of-9 passes for 63 yards.

Trey Lance turned in the highlight play of the group, launching an 80-yard TD as part of a 5-14/128yds/1td showing and Justin Fields found the most success, compiling 175 total yards and 2 TD (one passing, one rushing).

And we can't forget about Mac Jones, who lead off the bunch by going 13-19 for 87 yards in the Patriots' 22-13 win over Washington last Thursday.

Of the five QB's, only Justin Fields steps into a playoff team from a year ago, though the Bears remain committed to opening the season with Andy Dalton under center.

With Lawrence and Wilson ready to be their team's QB1, and the remaining three likely to see game action at some point this season, will any of the five be starting in a postseason game come January 2022?