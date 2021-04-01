Drive Poll – Which Sports Day Should Be A National Holiday?

Despite Mother Nature not wanting to cooperate and the Red Sox' Opening Day getting pushed to tomorrow, this is still one of the best stretches on the sports calendar.

From March Madness through MLB Opening Day and into The Masters, the action never slows down. Add in NBA and the NHL, plus college football this year at the FCS level and it's a great time to be working in sports.

But there are days (or many) that even I want off to simply enjoy the action and not talk about it from 4-6 p.m.

Which of the following dates on the sports calendar should be a national holiday?