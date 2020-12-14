Drive Poll – Who Do You Want To See As Pats’ QB in 2021?

At this point, most Pats fans would be okay with "1-and-done" in regard to Cam Newton. In fact, according to Friday's poll, 72% of listeners think Jarrett Stidham should be the team's QB for the remaining three games of the 2020 season.

There is much uncertainty surrounding the Patriots' most important position heading into the off-season, which will likely come sooner than New England fans have experienced in over a decade. But the options may be plentiful upon arrival, with several intriguing castaways potentially hitting the open market.

Who do you want to see under center for the Pats next season?