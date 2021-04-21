Drive Poll – Would You Be In Favor Of Relegation In U.S. Sports?

The Super League shook Europe to its core earlier in the week when John Henry and several other top-leaders in the European soccer world tried to break free of the institutions in place and form their own league to line their pockets.

The plan was met with near-unanimous hatred, while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called it "not a sport," since there was no consequence to losing for the competition's senior members. It was a deviation from the classic relegation method, which allows for a select number of clubs to move up or down from divisions each year based on their results.

The idea of the Super League was to create a space where the top clubs would be free from such a method, while also not having to share their profits with lower level clubs.

So while in Europe, the idea of a league without relegation threatens the merit of the sport, here in the U.S., the idea of the Red Sox being relegated from Major League Baseball following a last-place finish turns most people off.

Could you ever get behind a relegation-style system being implemented in any of the four major U.S. sports?