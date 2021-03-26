E-Rod Scratched from Opening Day Start

6 days prior to Opening Day, on April 1st against the Baltimore Orioles, Manager Alex Cora announced that Eduardo Rodriguez has been scratched as the Opening Day starter.

Rodriguez has appeared in 4 games this Spring, but in the last game experienced a "dead arm". He is 3-0 throwing 13.2 innings and striking out 15 with a 2.63 ERA

He was scheduled to be the Opening Day starter in 2020 but COVID knocked him out for the entire season.

Nathan Eovaldi, will once again be Boston's Opening Day pitcher. He filled in last year, against Baltimoe when he allowed 1 run in 6 innings.

There has been no determination if Rodriguez will start the season on the Injured List