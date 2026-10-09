Kirk Cousins' torrid start to the season has been one of the NFL's biggest surprises.

The 38-year-old Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is looking to keep it going this week at New England against a Patriots defense that is suddenly having trouble keeping its secondary healthy.

Despite his first loss of the season last week against Kansas City, Cousins is up to 11 touchdown passes — the fastest he has reached that total through four games in his 15-year career. His previous best was 10 TDs through four games in 2018. It has helped quiet the chatter about him being simply a bridge quarterback to Fernando Mendoza, who Las Vegas took No. 1 overall in April.

Cousins said he's just enjoying seeing the resilience of the entire team in Klint Kubiak's first season, a group Cousins said is confirming what he observed from them going back to spring workouts.

“These guys, they want to do it the right way. Football means something to them,” Cousins said. "They’re hardworking, listen well, and it makes it a joy to be the quarterback for a group of guys like that. But yo'veu got to go prove it again every week.”

That next challenge is a Patriots team whose win at Buffalo last week helped the defending AFC champions avoid a 1-3 start. That victory not only saw quarterback Drake Maye break out of an early season funk with three touchdowns, but a defense playing without star cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) was able to slow quarterback Josh Allen enough to best their division rival.

Gonzalez sat out this week's first two practices, putting his availability in question for the second straight game. Fellow starting cornerback Carlton Davis (neck) also missed the first two practices, along with rookie Karon Prunty (hamstring). Other cornerbacks that were limited in practice to begin the week were Charles Woods (shoulder) and rookie Channing Canada (hamstring).

Whoever is available Sunday, Maye said carrying as much of the momentum they can from last week is the goal.

“You would like to say everybody — especially on offense — you’d like to say that the first three weeks weren’t what we wanted to put out there,” Maye said. "You have to try to build off last week, knowing that it’s not just going to do it for you. You have to put the work in and the focus, and hopefully continue to catch a trend and catch a stride.

Need to know

Las Vegas (3-1) at New England (2-2)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

Latest odds: Patriots by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Raiders 4-0; Patriots 2-1-1.

Last week: Raiders lost to Chiefs 30-27; Patriots beat Bills 29-26.

Last meeting: Raiders beat Patriots 20-13 on Sept. 5, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.

Series record: Patriots lead 20-18-1.

Matchup to watch

Raiders' red-zone defense vs. Patriots' red-zone offense. Las Vegas has been susceptible to giving up big plays this season. Once inside the 20, opponents have feasted, scoring touchdowns on 10 of 13 (76.9%) of their trips. But the Patriots have struggled in the red zone through four games, scoring on just four of nine (44.4%) of their opportunities.

Stats and stuff

— Las Vegas and Detroit are the only teams that have scored 25 or more points in each game this season. It’s the second time in franchise history the Raiders have accomplished that in their first four games of a season. The 2002 team was the other one to do it.

— The Raiders lead the NFL with nine takeaways, one more than four other teams. That total is tied for sixth in franchise history with the 1972 team for the most through four games in a season.

— Las Vegas has 12 sacks and allowed five, and the Raiders’ seven-sack differential is tied with the Lions for the league’s best.

— The Raiders’ Dylan Laube leads the NFL with a 33.4-yard kickoff return average.

— The Patriots, including the playoffs, have won nine of their past 10 home games, including a 20-3 win over Pittsburgh in Week 2.

— New England is looking to snap a three-game losing streak to Las Vegas, having lost to the Raiders in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

— Maye’s seven interceptions are one shy of the eight he threw during all of last regular season.