Eastern Maine Baseball Umpire’s Association 2022 Rookie School Begins February 24

There is a terrible shortage of officials in every sport, baseball, football, basketball and soccer. If you have ever thought you could umpire better than the men or ladies in blue or wanted to get involved, now's your opportunity to learn the game and be on the field for the 2022 season! The Eastern Maine Baseball Umpire's Association is holding a 6 week Umpire Rookie School beginning Thursday, February 24th at 6:00 p.m. at Brewer High School.

2022 Class schedule

Class #1 2/24/22 6:00-8:00 Welcome / Rule 1 - + Mechanics basics

Class #2 3/3/22 6:00-8:00 Rule 2 / Rule 3 - + Mechanics basics

Class #3 3/10/22 6:00-8:00 Rule 4 / Rule 5 - + Mechanics basics

Class #4 3/17/22 6:00-8:00 Rule 6 - + Mechanics basics

Class #5 3/24/22 6:00-8:00 Rule 7 / Rule 8 - + Mechanics basics

Class #6 3/31/22 6:00-8:00 Rule 9 / Rule 10 / Review

The class meets for 2 hours every Thursday, for 6 weeks beginning February 24th. The cost is $25.00. To register, or to learn more information, click HERE

Graduates from the Rookie School will be able to umpire middle school, junior high and high school levels.

You do not have to have any experience to enroll into the Rookie School.

The Eastern Maine Baseball Umpires Association (EMBUA) serves area schools within the geographic area of Eastern Maine ranging from Greenville and Lee Academy to the North, Sumner and MDI to the east, Mt View (Thorndike) to the south and Dexter, Milo to the West. The coverage area also includes Bangor, Brewer, Hampden, Old Town and Orono.

They are 1 of 6 boards in the Maine State Umpires Association.