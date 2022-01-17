Old Town’s Carson Ellis Named 92.9 The Ticket’s High School Athlete of the Week (Week Ending 1/8)

Congratulations to Old Town High School's Carson Ellis who was named the 92.9 The Ticket's High School Athlete of the Week, for the Week Ending January 8th.

With over 3300 votes cast in the week the results were

Carson Ellis - Old Town 35.65% Cooper Flagg - Nokomis - 34.51% Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 14.74% Izzy Allen - Central - 9.96% Anna Conners - Bangor - 2.53% Megan Randall - Bangor 1.61%

Thanks to everyone who voted. To nominate someone for the High School Athlete of the Week for the Week Ending January 15th, please click HERE. The new poll will go up tonight/Tuesday morning, and votes will be tabulated through Sunday, January 23rd.

