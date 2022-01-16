Hermon Girls Defeat Orono 62-20 as Chris Cameron Earns 100th Victory [STATS]
The Hermon Hawks defeated the Orono Red Riots 62-20 on Saturday, January 16th at Orono High School. The win was Coach Chris Cameron's 100th victory with the Hermon Hawks. Cameron is currently in his 7th year coaching the Hermon Girls Basketball Team.
Hermon jumped out to a 13-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 38-7 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 48-8 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hermon had 3 players in double figures. Maddie Lebel had a game high 20 points while Megan Tracy and Elizabeth Wyman each had 10 points. The Hawks were 11-16 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers in the game. Lebel had 3 3's, Faith Coombs had 2 3-pointers, and Allie Cameron and Brooke Gallop each had a 3-pointer.
For Orono Chloe LaBreee had 7 points and Lauryn Brown 6 points. The Red Riots were 5-11 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Lauryn Brown.
Thanks to Coach Cameron for the stats.
To nominate someone for the 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week please click HERE
Hermon is now 8-1 and was scheduled to play Portland on Monday, January 17th, although that game has been postponed. They will play at Washington Academy on Wednesday January 19th.
Orono is 1-8 and weather permitting is scheduled to host John Bapst on Monday, January 17th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Girls
|13
|25
|10
|14
|62
|Orono Girls
|4
|3
|1
|12
|20
Box Score
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Allie Cameron
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|20
|7
|4
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Ashley Cote
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|23
|Megan Tracy
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|4
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Bella Bowden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|62
|22
|15
|7
|11
|16
Orono
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Clarise Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Emma LaBelle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Sydney Ronco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Angelina Pitt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mary Hillary Whitmore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Hannah Sinclair
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Lauryn Brown
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|25
|Emerson Walston
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|31
|Aliyah Sapiel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|Chloe LaBree
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|43
|Riley Murray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Kate Higgins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|20
|7
|6
|1
|5
|11