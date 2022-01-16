Hermon Girls Defeat Orono 62-20 as Chris Cameron Earns 100th Victory [STATS]

The Hermon Hawks defeated the Orono Red Riots 62-20 on Saturday, January 16th at Orono High School. The win was Coach Chris Cameron's 100th victory with the Hermon Hawks. Cameron is currently in his 7th year coaching the Hermon Girls Basketball Team.

Hermon jumped out to a 13-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 38-7 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 48-8 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon had 3 players in double figures. Maddie Lebel had a game high 20 points while Megan Tracy and Elizabeth Wyman each had 10 points. The Hawks were 11-16 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers in the game. Lebel had 3 3's, Faith Coombs had 2 3-pointers, and Allie Cameron and Brooke Gallop each had a 3-pointer.

For Orono Chloe LaBreee had 7 points and Lauryn Brown 6 points. The Red Riots were 5-11 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Lauryn Brown.

Hermon is now 8-1 and was scheduled to play Portland on Monday, January 17th, although that game has been postponed. They will play at Washington Academy on Wednesday January 19th.

Orono is 1-8 and weather permitting is scheduled to host John Bapst on Monday, January 17th.

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Girls1325101462
Orono Girls4311220

Box Score

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs831200
3Allie Cameron310100
4Brooke Gallop310102
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram200022
11Maddie Lebel2074333
12Sydney Gallop200022
13Charlotte Caron211001
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto211002
23Megan Tracy1033044
32Elizabeth Wyman1055000
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS62221571116

Orono

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Clarise Bell000000
5Emma LaBelle000000
11Sydney Ronco000000
13Angelina Pitt000000
15Mary Hillary Whitmore000000
21Hannah Sinclair211000
23Lauryn Brown610134
25Emerson Walston522012
31Aliyah Sapiel000002
33Chloe LaBree733013
43Riley Murray000000
45Kate Higgins000000
TOTALS20761511
