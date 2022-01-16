Hermon Girls Defeat Orono 62-20 as Chris Cameron Earns 100th Victory [STATS]

The Hermon Hawks defeated the Orono Red Riots 62-20 on Saturday, January 16th at Orono High School. The win was Coach Chris Cameron's 100th victory with the Hermon Hawks. Cameron is currently in his 7th year coaching the Hermon Girls Basketball Team.

Hermon jumped out to a 13-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 38-7 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 48-8 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon had 3 players in double figures. Maddie Lebel had a game high 20 points while Megan Tracy and Elizabeth Wyman each had 10 points. The Hawks were 11-16 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers in the game. Lebel had 3 3's, Faith Coombs had 2 3-pointers, and Allie Cameron and Brooke Gallop each had a 3-pointer.

For Orono Chloe LaBreee had 7 points and Lauryn Brown 6 points. The Red Riots were 5-11 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Lauryn Brown.

Thanks to Coach Cameron for the stats.

Hermon is now 8-1 and was scheduled to play Portland on Monday, January 17th, although that game has been postponed. They will play at Washington Academy on Wednesday January 19th.

Orono is 1-8 and weather permitting is scheduled to host John Bapst on Monday, January 17th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Girls 13 25 10 14 62 Orono Girls 4 3 1 12 20

Box Score

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Faith Coombs 8 3 1 2 0 0 3 Allie Cameron 3 1 0 1 0 0 4 Brooke Gallop 3 1 0 1 0 2 5 Rachel Wickett 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Izzy Byram 2 0 0 0 2 2 11 Maddie Lebel 20 7 4 3 3 3 12 Sydney Gallop 2 0 0 0 2 2 13 Charlotte Caron 2 1 1 0 0 1 14 Ashley Cote 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Veronica Chichetto 2 1 1 0 0 2 23 Megan Tracy 10 3 3 0 4 4 32 Elizabeth Wyman 10 5 5 0 0 0 34 Bella Bowden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 62 22 15 7 11 16

Orono