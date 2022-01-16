UMaine Black Bears Fall to Binghamton 73-65 [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to Binghamton 73-65 at the Cross Insurance Center on Sunday, January 16th.

Binghamton led Maine 42-37 at the end of the 1st Half, but Maine took a brief lead 51-50 with 11:07 left in the 2nd Half. They led for the last time 62-61 with 5:08 left in the game. Binghamton took the lead for good 67-64 with 3:27 left in the game

Binghamton outrebounded Maine 42-28 and had 15 2nd chance points, compared to Maine's 5 2nd chance points.

Maine shot well, going 44.1 percent from the field and 5-15 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 8-11 from the free throw line. Binghamton shot 45.9 percent from the field and were 5-18 (27.8 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 12-15 from the free throw line.

Maine was led by Sam Ihekwoaba with 13 points, while Peter Filipovity had 12 points.

Binghamton was led by Jacob Falko with 22 points, while John McGriff had 18 points and Tyler Bertram finished with 10 points.

Maine is now 3-11 overall and 0-3 in America East. Binghamton is 6-7 overall and 3-1 in America East.

Maine will be back on the court on Wednesday January 19th when they will travel to Lowell to play UMass-Lowell. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA with the tip-off at 7 p.m. and pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game.