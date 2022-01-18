High School Athlete of the Week – Week Ending January 15 [VOTE NOW]

The winter sports season is back, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by last name) You may vote below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here.

You may watch many of these athletes compete on Ticket TV, which plans to broadcast 30 high school games this season.

Chelsey Cote - Old Town - Chelsey finished 1st in the Girls Shot Put in the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League's January 14th Meet. Her throw of 34 feet 1 inch was 1 foot 6 inches ahead of her closest rival

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst. Claire had 18 points including 3 3-pointers to help lead John Bapst to their 1st win of the season over Bucksport on January 15th

Maddie Lebel - Hermon . Maddie had 20 points including 3 3-pointers in the Hawks win over Orono at Orono on Saturday, January 16th. She also had 14 points in Hermon's victory over Old Town.

Walker Oliver - Hodgdon. He scored 64 points in the Hawks win over Washburn on January 14th. He scored 32 points in the 1st Quarter. Of his 64 points, he only had 2 3-pointers.

Paige Sawyer - Ellsworth. Paige finished 1st in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.67 and 2nd in the 55 meter dash with a time of 8.05 in the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League's January 14 Meet and then was part of the Ellsworth Cheering Team who finished 2nd in the Big East Cheering Championships in Caribou on January 15.

Amelia VanDongen - MDI. Amelia finished 1st in the Triple Jump with a jump of 31 feet and 8 inches and the Long Jump with a jump of 14 feet 1 inch in the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League's January 14 Meet