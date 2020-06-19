Elite 8 Is Set In Town Of The Year

After seven weeks and over 40,000 votes cast, the field of 68 has been trimmed to the Elite 8.

Hear from representatives from each of the eight remaining towns that have been featured on The Drive!

Listed below are the eight towns/cities remaining, how they got this far, their Elite 8 opponent + dates, and info on when and where The Drive will broadcast from each respective town.

METRO REGION CHAMPION - Belfast

Always a strong competitor in Town of the Year, Belfast has their sights set on a 2nd-consecutive trip to the Final 4.

Belfast knocked off Bangor in the Rd. of 64 (58.8%-41.2%), Rockland in the Rd. of 32 (69.8%-30.2%) and Old Town in the Sweet 16 (56.8%-43.2%).

Belfast will face Jonesport in the Elite 8 on MON 6/22 and TUE 6/23.

The Drive will broadcast live from the Belfast waterfront on Monday (6/22) in front of the United Farmers Market.

DOWNEAST REGION CHAMPION - Jonesport

After a surprising showing in last year's tournament, Jonesport carried the momentum into this year's run through the Downeast Region.

Jonesport defeated Gouldsboro in the Rd. of 64 (88.5%-11.5%), Lubec in the Rd. of 32 (50.9%-49.1%) and Eastport in the Sweet 16 (57.6%-42.4%).

Jonesport will face Belfast in the Elite 8 on MON 6/22 and TUE 6/23.

The Drive will broadcast live from the Jonesport Marina on Tuesday (6/23).

NORTH REGION CHAMPION - Lincoln

Lincoln has taken the competition by storm through the first three rounds, commanding the most votes of any town in the tournament.

Lincoln defeated Van Buren in the Rd. of 64 (58.6%-41.4%), Fort Kent in the Rd. of 32 (54.3%-45.7%) and Mars Hill in the Sweet 16 (75.2%-24.8%) to complete the hat trick against The County.

Lincoln will face Dover-Foxcroft in the Elite 8 on WED 6/24 and THU 6/25.

The Drive will broadcast live from downtown Lincoln on Wednesday (6/24).

WEST REGION CHAMPION - Dover-Foxcroft

It was the county seat of Piscataquis emerging from the West Region, after last year's champion Greenville was upset in the Round of 32.

Dover-Foxcroft bounced Corinth in the Rd. of 64 (67.4%-32.6%), Milo in the Rd. of 32 (76.4%-23.6%) and Guilford in the Sweet 16 (52.9%-47.1%).

Dover-Foxcroft will face a tough test in top vote-getter Lincoln in the Elite 8 on WED 6/24 and THU 6/25.

The Drive will broadcast live in front of the Center Theater in downtown Dover-Foxcroft on Thursday (6/25).

COASTAL REGION CHAMPION - Searsport

Searsport navigated their way to the Coastal crown with wins over Stockton Springs in the Rd. of 64 (63.4%-36.6%), Winterport in the Rd. of 32 (70.1%-29.9%) and Castine in the Sweet 16 (62.4%-37.6%).

Searsport will face Pittsfield in the Elite 8 on MON 6/29 and TUE 6/30.

The Drive will broadcast live from Searsport on Monday (6/29), location TBD.

CENTRAL REGION CHAMPION - Pittsfield

Pittsfield narrowly avoided being left on the cutting room floor and rewarded the committee's faith in the town by making a strong run through the Central Region.

Pittsfield defeated Oakland in the Rd. of 64 (76.9%-23.1%), Fairfield in the Rd. of 32 (72.6%-27.4%) and Winslow in the Sweet 16 (53.4%-46.6%).

Pittsfield will now meet Searsport in the Elite 8 on MON 6/29 and TUE 6/30.

The Drive will broadcast live from Pittsfield on Tuesday (6/30), location TBD.

ACADIA REGION CHAMPION - Bucksport

Bucksport is hoping the third time is the charm in Town of the Year, after finishing as the runner-ups in 2018 and 2019.

It's no surprise the town is back in the Elite 8, thanks to wins over Bar Harbor in the Rd. of 64 (74%-26%), Orland in the Rd. of 32 (71.4%-28.6%) and Trenton in the Sweet 16 (87.3%-12.7%).

Bucksport will face Levant in the Elite 8 on WED (7/1) and THU (7/2).

The Drive will broadcast live from the Bucksport Marina, along the river walk, on Wednesday (7/1).

GREATER BANGOR REGION CHAMPION - Levant

A town that has been gaining steam as the competition rolls along, Levant found their way to the Elite 8 with victories against Kenduskeag in the Rd. of 64 (55.8%-44.2%), Hampden in the Rd. of 32 (56.6%-43.4%) and Hermon in the Sweet 16 (60.9%-39.1%).

Levant will meet Bucksport in the Elite 8 on WED (7/1) and THU (7/2).

The Drive will broadcast live from Levant on Thursday (7/2) with some combination of the Levant Corner Store and Treworgy's Family Orchards.