Ellsworth 3-Peats as Class B Northern Maine Cheering Champions

Congratulations to the Ellsworth Eagles, who 3-peated as the Class B Northern Maine Cheering Champions.

The Eagles and the rest of the To 8 Class B Northern Maine Teams will advance to the Class B State Championship next Saturday, February 8th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Tickets to the State Cheering Championships may be purchased HERE

Ellsworth advanced after 3 of their Cheering Team members came to the assistance of an elderly man in distress at the Ellsworth Walmart on Friday night, January 31st.

Here are the Northern Maine Class B Results

Ellsworth Hermon Lawrence Winslow Mount Desert Island Old Town Waterville/Messalonskee Mount Blue John Bapst Presque Isle Nokomis Belfast Caribou

