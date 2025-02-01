Ellsworth 3-Peats as Class B Northern Maine Cheering Champions

February 1, 2025 Photo Bunky Dow

Congratulations to the Ellsworth Eagles, who 3-peated as the Class B Northern Maine Cheering Champions.

The Eagles and the rest of the To 8  Class B Northern Maine Teams will advance to the Class B State Championship next Saturday, February 8th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Tickets to the State Cheering Championships may be purchased HERE

Ellsworth advanced after 3 of their Cheering Team members came to the assistance of an elderly man in distress at the Ellsworth Walmart on Friday night, January 31st.

Here are the Northern Maine Class B Results

  1. Ellsworth
  2. Hermon
  3. Lawrence
  4. Winslow
  5. Mount Desert Island
  6. Old Town
  7. Waterville/Messalonskee
  8. Mount Blue
  9. John Bapst
  10. Presque Isle
  11. Nokomis
  12. Belfast
  13. Caribou
