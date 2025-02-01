Ellsworth 3-Peats as Class B Northern Maine Cheering Champions
Congratulations to the Ellsworth Eagles, who 3-peated as the Class B Northern Maine Cheering Champions.
The Eagles and the rest of the To 8 Class B Northern Maine Teams will advance to the Class B State Championship next Saturday, February 8th at the Augusta Civic Center.
Tickets to the State Cheering Championships may be purchased HERE
Ellsworth advanced after 3 of their Cheering Team members came to the assistance of an elderly man in distress at the Ellsworth Walmart on Friday night, January 31st.
Here are the Northern Maine Class B Results
- Ellsworth
- Hermon
- Lawrence
- Winslow
- Mount Desert Island
- Old Town
- Waterville/Messalonskee
- Mount Blue
- John Bapst
- Presque Isle
- Nokomis
- Belfast
- Caribou
Get our free mobile app
Do You Know These 10 Unusual Maine Driving Laws?
Every state has weird laws on the books, including the Pine Tree State
Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson