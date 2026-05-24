Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 23
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Saturday, May 23rd
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Cheverus 1 Marshwood 0
- Ellsworth 12 Presque Isle 0
- Ellsworth 14 Presque Isle 1
- Falmouth 3 Bonny Eagle 1
- Gorham 13 Portland 3
- Hampden Academy 14 Lewiston 1
- Hermon 12 Foxcroft Academy 2
- Lisbon 13 Boothbay 3
- Maranacook 14 Spruce Mountain 2
- Massabesic 10 Deering 2
- Old Town 8 John Bapst 0
- Sanford 4 Biddeford 3
- South Portland 6 Scarborough 1
- Thornton Academy 10 Kennebunk 2
- Windham 5 Westbrook 1
Softball
- Bonny Eagle 5 Massabesic 1
- Cheverus 10 Marshwood 0
- Hermon 10 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Lewiston 6 Hampden Academy 0
- Mount View 10 Old Orchard Beach 1
- Old Orchard Beach 7 Mount View 0
- Old Town 15 John Bapst 0
- Presque Isle 5 Ellsworth 4
- Presque Isle 8 Ellsworth 2
- Scarborough 17 Thornton Academy 2
Girls Tennis
- Brewer 3 Presque Isle 2
- Brewer 3 Presque Isle 2
- Caribou 3 Foxcroft Academy 2
- Foxcroft Academy 3 Caribou 2
- GSA 3 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 2
- Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 3 GSA 2
Boys Tennis
- Caribou 5 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Caribou 4 Foxcroft Academy 1
- Houlton/GHCA 4 GSA 1
- Houlton/GHCA 4 GSA 1
- Presque Isle 4 Brewer 1
Girls Lacrosse
- NYA 16 Lake Region 1
Boys Lacrosse
- Gorham 18 Westbrook 5
- Hampden Acaddemy/Bangor 13 Oak Hill 10
- Lewiston 15 Oxford Hills 1
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