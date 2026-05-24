Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 23

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 23

Photo Jon Ouellette May 23, 2026

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Saturday, May 23rd

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Cheverus 1 Marshwood 0
  • Ellsworth 12 Presque Isle 0
  • Ellsworth 14 Presque Isle 1
  • Falmouth 3 Bonny Eagle 1
  • Gorham 13 Portland 3
  • Hampden Academy 14 Lewiston 1
  • Hermon 12 Foxcroft Academy 2
  • Lisbon 13 Boothbay 3
  • Maranacook 14 Spruce Mountain 2
  • Massabesic 10 Deering 2
  • Old Town 8 John Bapst 0
  • Sanford 4 Biddeford 3
  • South Portland 6 Scarborough 1
  • Thornton Academy 10 Kennebunk 2
  • Windham 5 Westbrook 1

Softball

  • Bonny Eagle 5 Massabesic 1
  • Cheverus 10 Marshwood 0
  • Hermon 10 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Lewiston 6 Hampden Academy 0
  • Mount View 10 Old Orchard Beach 1
  • Old Orchard Beach 7 Mount View 0
  • Old Town 15 John Bapst 0
  • Presque Isle 5 Ellsworth 4
  • Presque Isle 8 Ellsworth 2
  • Scarborough 17 Thornton Academy 2

Girls Tennis

  • Brewer 3 Presque Isle 2
  • Brewer 3 Presque Isle 2
  • Caribou 3 Foxcroft Academy 2
  • Foxcroft Academy 3 Caribou 2
  • GSA 3 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 2
  • Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 3 GSA 2

Boys Tennis

  • Caribou 5 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Caribou 4 Foxcroft Academy 1
  • Houlton/GHCA 4 GSA 1
  • Houlton/GHCA 4 GSA 1
  • Presque Isle 4 Brewer 1

Girls Lacrosse

  • NYA 16 Lake Region 1

Boys Lacrosse

  • Gorham 18 Westbrook 5
  • Hampden Acaddemy/Bangor 13 Oak Hill 10
  • Lewiston 15 Oxford Hills 1
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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