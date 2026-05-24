Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Saturday, May 23rd

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Cheverus 1 Marshwood 0

Ellsworth 12 Presque Isle 0

Ellsworth 14 Presque Isle 1

Falmouth 3 Bonny Eagle 1

Gorham 13 Portland 3

Hampden Academy 14 Lewiston 1

Hermon 12 Foxcroft Academy 2

Lisbon 13 Boothbay 3

Maranacook 14 Spruce Mountain 2

Massabesic 10 Deering 2

Old Town 8 John Bapst 0

Sanford 4 Biddeford 3

South Portland 6 Scarborough 1

Thornton Academy 10 Kennebunk 2

Windham 5 Westbrook 1

Softball

Bonny Eagle 5 Massabesic 1

Cheverus 10 Marshwood 0

Hermon 10 Foxcroft Academy 0

Lewiston 6 Hampden Academy 0

Mount View 10 Old Orchard Beach 1

Old Orchard Beach 7 Mount View 0

Old Town 15 John Bapst 0

Presque Isle 5 Ellsworth 4

Presque Isle 8 Ellsworth 2

Scarborough 17 Thornton Academy 2

Girls Tennis

Brewer 3 Presque Isle 2

Brewer 3 Presque Isle 2

Caribou 3 Foxcroft Academy 2

Foxcroft Academy 3 Caribou 2

GSA 3 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 2

Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 3 GSA 2

Boys Tennis

Caribou 5 Foxcroft Academy 0

Caribou 4 Foxcroft Academy 1

Houlton/GHCA 4 GSA 1

Houlton/GHCA 4 GSA 1

Presque Isle 4 Brewer 1

Girls Lacrosse

NYA 16 Lake Region 1

Boys Lacrosse

Gorham 18 Westbrook 5

Hampden Acaddemy/Bangor 13 Oak Hill 10

Lewiston 15 Oxford Hills 1

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