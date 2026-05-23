Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 22
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Friday May 22nd.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Bangor 5 Mt. Blue 4
- Bangor Christian 6 Machias 0
- Belfast 5 Winslow 0
- Bucksport 10 GSA 3
- Calais 14 Woodland 4
- Dexter/PCHS 18 MCI 1
- Dirigo 4 Madison 3
- Edward Little 4 Brewer 1
- Fort Fairfield 2 Katahdin 1
- Gardiner 5 Lincoln Academy 4
- Greely 8 Freeport 4
- Greenville 13 Carrabec 10
- Hall-Dale 5 Oak Hill 4
- Hermon 5 Nokomis 1
- Hodgdon 5 Madawaska 0
- Hodgdon 7 Madawaska 4
- Lake Region 22 Traip Academy 0
- Lawrence 7 Waterville 2
- Lisbon 10 Boothbay 0
- Maranacook 16 Mountain Valley 6
- Mattanawcook Academy 20 Stearns 4
- Medomak Valley 13 Erskine Academy 1
- Messalonskee 5 Mt. Ararat 1
- Morse 7 Leavitt 3
- Mount Abram 6 Winthrop 1
- Orono 13 Central 4
- Oxford Hills 20 Skowhegan 5
- Poland 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1
- Richmond 11 Valley 1
- Richmond 10 Valley 1
- Schenck 11 Shead 1
- Telstar 2 Waynflete/NYA 1
- Thornton Academy 12 Westbrook 1
- Washington Academy 21 Houlton 1
- Yarmouth 8 Cape Elizabeth 7
- York 11 Old Orchard Beach 3
Softball
- Ashland 15 Wisdom 5
- Bangor 11 Mt. Blue 7
- Bangor Christian 13 Machias 9
- Bonny Eagle 13 Scarborough 0
- Brewer 4 Edward Little 0
- Bucksport 17 GSA 2
- Carrabec 18 Greenville 1
- Cheverus 16 Sanford 1
- Dexter 8 MCI 0
- Deer Isle-Stonington 17 Searsport 2
- Deering/Portland 12 Noble 11
- Dirigo 13 Madison 2
- Hall-Dale 8 Oak Hill 3
- Gardiner 12 Lincoln Academy 2
- Gorham 12 Marshwood 0
- Greely 10 Freeport 6
- Hermon 11 Nokomis 0
- Katahdin 25 Fort Fairfield 3
- Lake Region 15 Wells 0
- Lawrence 12 Waterville 1
- Madawaska 34 Hodgdon 23
- Madawaska 25 Hodgdon 6
- Mattanawcook Academy 17 Stearns 1
- Medomak Valley 10 Erskine Academy 0
- Morse 6 Leavitt 5
- Mount Ararat 10 Messalonskee 0
- Mountain Valley 18 Maranacook 3
- NYA 15 Telstar/Goud 2
- Orono 9 Central 7
- Penquis Valley 5 Piscataquis 1
- Poland 21 Gray-New Gloucester 8
- Schenck 18 Shead 3
- Skowhegan 5 Oxford Hills 3
- South Portland 8 Biddeford 6
- Valley 10 Richmond 3
- Washington Academy 11 Houlton 2
- Wesbrook 13 Thornton Academy 7
- Windham 13 Kennebunk 4
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 15 Mt. Abram 4
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 13 Mt. Abram 12
- Woodland 14 Calais 3
- Yarmouth 12 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 1
- York 16 Old Orchard Beach 1
Girls Tennis
- Biddeford 4 Westbrook 1
- Bonny Eagle 3 Massabesic 2
- Brunswick 4 Camden Hills 1
- Ellsworth 4 Foxcroft Academy 1
- Erskine Academy 4 Gardiner 1
- Falmouth 4 Sanford 1
- GSA 3 Piscataquis 2
- Marshwood 5 Gorham 0
- Medomak Valley 3 MCI 2
- Morse 4 Winslow 1
- MDI 5 Old Town 0
- NYA 4 Freeport 1
- Portland 3 Kennebunk 2
- Scarborough 5 South Portland 0
- Skowhegan 5 Oxford Hills 0
- Thornton Academy 4 Deering 1
- Waynflete 4 Greely 1
Boys Tennis
- Brunswick 3 Camden Hills 2
- Falmouth 5 Sanford 0
- Foxcroft Academy 4 Ellsworth 1
- GSA 5 Piscataquis 0
- Lincoln Academy 5 Gardiner 0
- MCI 5 Medomak Valley 0
- Massabesic 4 Bonny Eagle 1
- Morse 4 Oceanside 1
- NYA 4 Freeport 1
- Old Town 5 MDI 0
- Portland 3 Kennebunk 2
- Scarborough 4 South Portland 1
- Thornton Academy 4 Deering 1
- Westbrook 5 Biddeford 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Bonny Eagle 12 Westbrook 5
- Cape Elizabeth 9 York 4
- Cheverus 17 Gorham 4
- Massabesic 11 Portland 2
- Messalonskee 19 Mt. Blue 8
- South Portland 10 Deering 7
- Thornton Academy 12 Yarmouth 6
- Wells 7 Traip Academy 6
- Windham 20 Sanford 2
Boys Lacrosse
- Deering 9 Cape Elizabeth 6
- Erskine Academy 15 John Bapst/Old Town/Orono 2
- Falmouth 11 Yarmouth 7
- Gardiner 11 Cony 2
- Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 12 Mt. Blue 1
- Greely 6 Kennebunk 5
- Hampden Academy/Bangor 13 Edward Little 8
- Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 17 Nokomis/MCI 9
- Marshwood 13 Mt. Ararat 7
- Massabesic 18 Traip Academy 3
- NYA 13 Cheverus/Waynflete 9
- Wells 18 Morse 15
- Windham 19 Camden Hills 3
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