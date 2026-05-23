Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Friday May 22nd.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Bangor 5 Mt. Blue 4

Bangor Christian 6 Machias 0

Belfast 5 Winslow 0

Bucksport 10 GSA 3

Calais 14 Woodland 4

Dexter/PCHS 18 MCI 1

Dirigo 4 Madison 3

Edward Little 4 Brewer 1

Fort Fairfield 2 Katahdin 1

Gardiner 5 Lincoln Academy 4

Greely 8 Freeport 4

Greenville 13 Carrabec 10

Hall-Dale 5 Oak Hill 4

Hermon 5 Nokomis 1

Hodgdon 5 Madawaska 0

Hodgdon 7 Madawaska 4

Lake Region 22 Traip Academy 0

Lawrence 7 Waterville 2

Lisbon 10 Boothbay 0

Maranacook 16 Mountain Valley 6

Mattanawcook Academy 20 Stearns 4

Medomak Valley 13 Erskine Academy 1

Messalonskee 5 Mt. Ararat 1

Morse 7 Leavitt 3

Mount Abram 6 Winthrop 1

Orono 13 Central 4

Oxford Hills 20 Skowhegan 5

Poland 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Richmond 11 Valley 1

Richmond 10 Valley 1

Schenck 11 Shead 1

Telstar 2 Waynflete/NYA 1

Thornton Academy 12 Westbrook 1

Washington Academy 21 Houlton 1

Yarmouth 8 Cape Elizabeth 7

York 11 Old Orchard Beach 3

Softball

Ashland 15 Wisdom 5

Bangor 11 Mt. Blue 7

Bangor Christian 13 Machias 9

Bonny Eagle 13 Scarborough 0

Brewer 4 Edward Little 0

Bucksport 17 GSA 2

Carrabec 18 Greenville 1

Cheverus 16 Sanford 1

Dexter 8 MCI 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 17 Searsport 2

Deering/Portland 12 Noble 11

Dirigo 13 Madison 2

Hall-Dale 8 Oak Hill 3

Gardiner 12 Lincoln Academy 2

Gorham 12 Marshwood 0

Greely 10 Freeport 6

Hermon 11 Nokomis 0

Katahdin 25 Fort Fairfield 3

Lake Region 15 Wells 0

Lawrence 12 Waterville 1

Madawaska 34 Hodgdon 23

Madawaska 25 Hodgdon 6

Mattanawcook Academy 17 Stearns 1

Medomak Valley 10 Erskine Academy 0

Morse 6 Leavitt 5

Mount Ararat 10 Messalonskee 0

Mountain Valley 18 Maranacook 3

NYA 15 Telstar/Goud 2

Orono 9 Central 7

Penquis Valley 5 Piscataquis 1

Poland 21 Gray-New Gloucester 8

Schenck 18 Shead 3

Skowhegan 5 Oxford Hills 3

South Portland 8 Biddeford 6

Valley 10 Richmond 3

Washington Academy 11 Houlton 2

Wesbrook 13 Thornton Academy 7

Windham 13 Kennebunk 4

Winthrop/Kents Hill 15 Mt. Abram 4

Winthrop/Kents Hill 13 Mt. Abram 12

Woodland 14 Calais 3

Yarmouth 12 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 1

York 16 Old Orchard Beach 1

Girls Tennis

Biddeford 4 Westbrook 1

Bonny Eagle 3 Massabesic 2

Brunswick 4 Camden Hills 1

Ellsworth 4 Foxcroft Academy 1

Erskine Academy 4 Gardiner 1

Falmouth 4 Sanford 1

GSA 3 Piscataquis 2

Marshwood 5 Gorham 0

Medomak Valley 3 MCI 2

Morse 4 Winslow 1

MDI 5 Old Town 0

NYA 4 Freeport 1

Portland 3 Kennebunk 2

Scarborough 5 South Portland 0

Skowhegan 5 Oxford Hills 0

Thornton Academy 4 Deering 1

Waynflete 4 Greely 1

Boys Tennis

Brunswick 3 Camden Hills 2

Falmouth 5 Sanford 0

Foxcroft Academy 4 Ellsworth 1

GSA 5 Piscataquis 0

Lincoln Academy 5 Gardiner 0

MCI 5 Medomak Valley 0

Massabesic 4 Bonny Eagle 1

Morse 4 Oceanside 1

NYA 4 Freeport 1

Old Town 5 MDI 0

Portland 3 Kennebunk 2

Scarborough 4 South Portland 1

Thornton Academy 4 Deering 1

Westbrook 5 Biddeford 0

Girls Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 12 Westbrook 5

Cape Elizabeth 9 York 4

Cheverus 17 Gorham 4

Massabesic 11 Portland 2

Messalonskee 19 Mt. Blue 8

South Portland 10 Deering 7

Thornton Academy 12 Yarmouth 6

Wells 7 Traip Academy 6

Windham 20 Sanford 2

Boys Lacrosse

Deering 9 Cape Elizabeth 6

Erskine Academy 15 John Bapst/Old Town/Orono 2

Falmouth 11 Yarmouth 7

Gardiner 11 Cony 2

Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 12 Mt. Blue 1

Greely 6 Kennebunk 5

Hampden Academy/Bangor 13 Edward Little 8

Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 17 Nokomis/MCI 9

Marshwood 13 Mt. Ararat 7

Massabesic 18 Traip Academy 3

NYA 13 Cheverus/Waynflete 9

Wells 18 Morse 15

Windham 19 Camden Hills 3

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