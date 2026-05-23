Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 22

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 22

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Friday May 22nd.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Bangor 5 Mt. Blue 4
  • Bangor Christian 6 Machias 0
  • Belfast 5 Winslow 0
  • Bucksport 10 GSA 3
  • Calais 14 Woodland 4
  • Dexter/PCHS 18 MCI 1
  • Dirigo 4 Madison 3
  • Edward Little 4 Brewer 1
  • Fort Fairfield 2 Katahdin 1
  • Gardiner 5 Lincoln Academy 4
  • Greely 8 Freeport 4
  • Greenville 13 Carrabec 10
  • Hall-Dale 5 Oak Hill 4
  • Hermon 5 Nokomis 1
  • Hodgdon 5 Madawaska 0
  • Hodgdon 7 Madawaska 4
  • Lake Region 22 Traip Academy 0
  • Lawrence 7 Waterville 2
  • Lisbon 10 Boothbay 0
  • Maranacook 16 Mountain Valley 6
  • Mattanawcook Academy 20 Stearns 4
  • Medomak Valley 13 Erskine Academy 1
  • Messalonskee 5 Mt. Ararat 1
  • Morse 7 Leavitt 3
  • Mount Abram 6 Winthrop 1
  • Orono 13 Central 4
  • Oxford Hills 20 Skowhegan 5
  • Poland 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1
  • Richmond 11 Valley 1
  • Richmond 10 Valley 1
  • Schenck 11 Shead 1
  • Telstar 2 Waynflete/NYA 1
  • Thornton Academy 12 Westbrook 1
  • Washington Academy 21 Houlton 1
  • Yarmouth 8 Cape Elizabeth 7
  • York 11 Old Orchard Beach 3

Softball

  • Ashland 15 Wisdom 5
  • Bangor 11 Mt. Blue 7
  • Bangor Christian 13 Machias 9
  • Bonny Eagle 13 Scarborough 0
  • Brewer 4 Edward Little 0
  • Bucksport 17 GSA 2
  • Carrabec 18 Greenville 1
  • Cheverus 16 Sanford 1
  • Dexter 8 MCI 0
  • Deer Isle-Stonington 17 Searsport 2
  • Deering/Portland 12 Noble 11
  • Dirigo 13 Madison 2
  • Hall-Dale 8 Oak Hill 3
  • Gardiner 12 Lincoln Academy 2
  • Gorham 12 Marshwood 0
  • Greely 10 Freeport 6
  • Hermon 11 Nokomis 0
  • Katahdin 25 Fort Fairfield 3
  • Lake Region 15 Wells 0
  • Lawrence 12 Waterville 1
  • Madawaska 34 Hodgdon 23
  • Madawaska 25 Hodgdon 6
  • Mattanawcook Academy 17 Stearns 1
  • Medomak Valley 10 Erskine Academy 0
  • Morse 6 Leavitt 5
  • Mount Ararat 10 Messalonskee 0
  • Mountain Valley 18 Maranacook 3
  • NYA 15 Telstar/Goud 2
  • Orono 9 Central 7
  • Penquis Valley 5 Piscataquis 1
  • Poland 21 Gray-New Gloucester 8
  • Schenck 18 Shead 3
  • Skowhegan 5 Oxford Hills 3
  • South Portland 8 Biddeford 6
  • Valley 10 Richmond 3
  • Washington Academy 11 Houlton 2
  • Wesbrook 13 Thornton Academy 7
  • Windham 13 Kennebunk 4
  • Winthrop/Kents Hill 15 Mt. Abram 4
  • Winthrop/Kents Hill 13 Mt. Abram 12
  • Woodland 14 Calais 3
  • Yarmouth 12 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 1
  • York 16 Old Orchard Beach 1

Girls Tennis

  • Biddeford 4 Westbrook 1
  • Bonny Eagle 3 Massabesic 2
  • Brunswick 4 Camden Hills 1
  • Ellsworth 4 Foxcroft Academy 1
  • Erskine Academy 4 Gardiner 1
  • Falmouth 4 Sanford 1
  • GSA 3 Piscataquis 2
  • Marshwood 5 Gorham 0
  • Medomak Valley 3 MCI 2
  • Morse 4 Winslow 1
  • MDI 5 Old Town 0
  • NYA 4 Freeport 1
  • Portland 3 Kennebunk 2
  • Scarborough 5 South Portland 0
  • Skowhegan 5 Oxford Hills 0
  • Thornton Academy 4 Deering 1
  • Waynflete 4 Greely 1

Boys Tennis

  • Brunswick 3 Camden Hills 2
  • Falmouth 5 Sanford 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 4 Ellsworth 1
  • GSA 5 Piscataquis 0
  • Lincoln Academy 5 Gardiner 0
  • MCI 5 Medomak Valley 0
  • Massabesic 4 Bonny Eagle 1
  • Morse 4 Oceanside 1
  • NYA 4 Freeport 1
  • Old Town 5 MDI 0
  • Portland 3 Kennebunk 2
  • Scarborough 4 South Portland 1
  • Thornton Academy 4 Deering 1
  • Westbrook 5 Biddeford 0

Girls Lacrosse

  • Bonny Eagle 12 Westbrook 5
  • Cape Elizabeth 9 York 4
  • Cheverus 17 Gorham 4
  • Massabesic 11 Portland 2
  • Messalonskee 19 Mt. Blue 8
  • South Portland 10 Deering 7
  • Thornton Academy 12 Yarmouth 6
  • Wells 7 Traip Academy 6
  • Windham 20 Sanford 2

Boys Lacrosse

  • Deering 9 Cape Elizabeth 6
  • Erskine Academy 15 John Bapst/Old Town/Orono 2
  • Falmouth 11 Yarmouth 7
  • Gardiner 11 Cony 2
  • Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 12 Mt. Blue 1
  • Greely 6 Kennebunk 5
  • Hampden Academy/Bangor 13 Edward Little 8
  • Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 17 Nokomis/MCI 9
  • Marshwood 13 Mt. Ararat 7
  • Massabesic 18 Traip Academy 3
  • NYA 13 Cheverus/Waynflete 9
  • Wells 18 Morse 15
  • Windham 19 Camden Hills 3
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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