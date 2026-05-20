Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 19

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 19

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Tuesday May 19th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Bangor Christian 9 Penobscot Valley 0
  • Bonny Eagle 15 Portland 5
  • Deering 5 Windham 4
  • Falmouth 11 Kennebunk 0
  • Forest Hills 14 Greenville 4
  • GSA 6 Mattanawcook Academy 2
  • Gorham 2 South Portland 1
  • Hermon 4 Old Town 0
  • John Bapst 12 Foxcroft Academy 1
  • Marshwood 11 Westbrook 1
  • Massabesic 13 Biddeford 0
  • Morse 12 Lincoln Academy 1
  • Penquis Valley 14 Shead 3
  • Presque Isle 14 Fort Kent 8
  • Scarborough 11 Sanford 4
  • Southern Aroostook 8 Madawaska 3
  • Stearns 18 Schenck 3
  • Thornton Academy 11 Noble 5
  • Vinalhaven/North Haven 3 Valley 2
  • Winthrop 4 Spruce Mountain 3
  • Yarmouth 3 Freeport 1

Softball

  • Hermon 3 Old Town 1
  • John Bapst 6 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Marshwood 13 Noble 3
  • Marshwood 16 Noble 7
  • Mattanawcook Academy 15 GSA 0
  • Orono 9 Dexter 8
  • Penobscot Valley 15 Bangor Christian 0
  • Presque Isle 15 Fort Kent 2
  • Schenck 11 Stearns 1
  • Spruce Mountaine 14 Winthrop/Kents Hill 1
  • South Portland 14 Massabesic 4
  • Vinalhaven 11 Valley 1

Girls Tennis

  • Bangor 5 Mt. Blue 0
  • Biddeford 3 Deering 2
  • Bonny Eagle 3 Portland 2
  • Calais 5 Woodland 0
  • Camden Hills 5 Lewiston 0
  • Dirigo 5 Mountain Valley 0
  • GSA 3 Dexter 2
  • Hall-Dale 3 Cony 2
  • Hermon 5 Belfast 0
  • Lincoln Academy 5 Gardiner 0
  • Maranacook 5 Waynflete 0
  • Medomak Valley 4 Erskine Academy 1
  • Messalonskee 3 Edward Little 2
  • Morse 4 Freeport 1
  • NYA 4 Boothbay 1
  • Orono 4 Penobscot Valley 1
  • Presque Isle 5 Madawaska 0
  • Presque Isle 5 Madawaska
  • thornton Academy 4 Westbrook 1
  • Van Buren 5 Fort Kent 0
  • Waterville 5 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Winslow 3 Oceanside 2
  • Winthrop 5 Spruce Mountain 0

Boys Tennis

  • Calais 5 Woodland 0
  • Camden Hills 5 Lewiston 0
  • Dexter 5 GSA 0
  • Edward Little 3 Messalonskee 2
  • Fort Kent 5 Van Buren 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 3 Waterville 2
  • Gardiner 5 Hall-Dale 0
  • Medomak Valley 5 Erskine Academy 0
  • Morse 4 Freeport 1
  • Mountain Valley 3 Dirigo 2
  • NYA 3 Boothbay 2
  • Orono 5 Penobscot Valley 0
  • Portland 4 Bonny Eagle 1
  • Presque Isle 4 Madawaska 1
  • Presque Isle 5 Madawaska 0
  • Waynflete 4 York 1

Girls Lacrosse

  • Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 10 Oxord Hills 3
  • Cheverus 14 Scarborough 6
  • Cony 14 Mt Ararat 9
  • Falmouth 14 Bonny Eagle 4
  • Fryeburg Academy 8 Waynflete 7
  • Gardiner/Hall-Dale 19 Nokomis/MCI 3
  • Hampden Academy/Bangor 15 Leavitt 5
  • Lewiston/Oak Hill 12 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 4
  • Lincoln Academy 13 Morse 9
  • Massabesic 9 Marshwood 6
  • Morse 15 Lincoln Academy 5
  • Mount Blue 9 Edward Little 6
  • Scarborough 15 Gorham 4
  • Thornton Academy 13 Wells 6
  • Traip Academy 12 Lake Region 6
  • Westbrook 8 Portland 5
  • Windham 8 Kennebunk 6
  • Yarmouth 12 Freeport 3
  • York 12 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 2

Boys Lacrosse

  • Erskine Academy 13 Oxford Hills 8
  • Fryeburg Academy 17 Lake Region 4
  • Lewiston 11 Oak Hill 7
  • Northern Maine Moose 5 Nokomis/MCI 2
  • NYA 10 Freeport 9
  • Wells 20 Traip Academy 4
  • Yarmouth 16 Messalonske 3
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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