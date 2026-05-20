Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 19
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Tuesday May 19th.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Bangor Christian 9 Penobscot Valley 0
- Bonny Eagle 15 Portland 5
- Deering 5 Windham 4
- Falmouth 11 Kennebunk 0
- Forest Hills 14 Greenville 4
- GSA 6 Mattanawcook Academy 2
- Gorham 2 South Portland 1
- Hermon 4 Old Town 0
- John Bapst 12 Foxcroft Academy 1
- Marshwood 11 Westbrook 1
- Massabesic 13 Biddeford 0
- Morse 12 Lincoln Academy 1
- Penquis Valley 14 Shead 3
- Presque Isle 14 Fort Kent 8
- Scarborough 11 Sanford 4
- Southern Aroostook 8 Madawaska 3
- Stearns 18 Schenck 3
- Thornton Academy 11 Noble 5
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 3 Valley 2
- Winthrop 4 Spruce Mountain 3
- Yarmouth 3 Freeport 1
Softball
- Hermon 3 Old Town 1
- John Bapst 6 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Marshwood 13 Noble 3
- Marshwood 16 Noble 7
- Mattanawcook Academy 15 GSA 0
- Orono 9 Dexter 8
- Penobscot Valley 15 Bangor Christian 0
- Presque Isle 15 Fort Kent 2
- Schenck 11 Stearns 1
- Spruce Mountaine 14 Winthrop/Kents Hill 1
- South Portland 14 Massabesic 4
- Vinalhaven 11 Valley 1
Girls Tennis
- Bangor 5 Mt. Blue 0
- Biddeford 3 Deering 2
- Bonny Eagle 3 Portland 2
- Calais 5 Woodland 0
- Camden Hills 5 Lewiston 0
- Dirigo 5 Mountain Valley 0
- GSA 3 Dexter 2
- Hall-Dale 3 Cony 2
- Hermon 5 Belfast 0
- Lincoln Academy 5 Gardiner 0
- Maranacook 5 Waynflete 0
- Medomak Valley 4 Erskine Academy 1
- Messalonskee 3 Edward Little 2
- Morse 4 Freeport 1
- NYA 4 Boothbay 1
- Orono 4 Penobscot Valley 1
- Presque Isle 5 Madawaska 0
- Presque Isle 5 Madawaska
- thornton Academy 4 Westbrook 1
- Van Buren 5 Fort Kent 0
- Waterville 5 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Winslow 3 Oceanside 2
- Winthrop 5 Spruce Mountain 0
Boys Tennis
- Calais 5 Woodland 0
- Camden Hills 5 Lewiston 0
- Dexter 5 GSA 0
- Edward Little 3 Messalonskee 2
- Fort Kent 5 Van Buren 0
- Foxcroft Academy 3 Waterville 2
- Gardiner 5 Hall-Dale 0
- Medomak Valley 5 Erskine Academy 0
- Morse 4 Freeport 1
- Mountain Valley 3 Dirigo 2
- NYA 3 Boothbay 2
- Orono 5 Penobscot Valley 0
- Portland 4 Bonny Eagle 1
- Presque Isle 4 Madawaska 1
- Presque Isle 5 Madawaska 0
- Waynflete 4 York 1
Girls Lacrosse
- Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 10 Oxord Hills 3
- Cheverus 14 Scarborough 6
- Cony 14 Mt Ararat 9
- Falmouth 14 Bonny Eagle 4
- Fryeburg Academy 8 Waynflete 7
- Gardiner/Hall-Dale 19 Nokomis/MCI 3
- Hampden Academy/Bangor 15 Leavitt 5
- Lewiston/Oak Hill 12 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 4
- Lincoln Academy 13 Morse 9
- Massabesic 9 Marshwood 6
- Morse 15 Lincoln Academy 5
- Mount Blue 9 Edward Little 6
- Scarborough 15 Gorham 4
- Thornton Academy 13 Wells 6
- Traip Academy 12 Lake Region 6
- Westbrook 8 Portland 5
- Windham 8 Kennebunk 6
- Yarmouth 12 Freeport 3
- York 12 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 2
Boys Lacrosse
- Erskine Academy 13 Oxford Hills 8
- Fryeburg Academy 17 Lake Region 4
- Lewiston 11 Oak Hill 7
- Northern Maine Moose 5 Nokomis/MCI 2
- NYA 10 Freeport 9
- Wells 20 Traip Academy 4
- Yarmouth 16 Messalonske 3
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