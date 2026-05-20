Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Tuesday May 19th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Bangor Christian 9 Penobscot Valley 0

Bonny Eagle 15 Portland 5

Deering 5 Windham 4

Falmouth 11 Kennebunk 0

Forest Hills 14 Greenville 4

GSA 6 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Gorham 2 South Portland 1

Hermon 4 Old Town 0

John Bapst 12 Foxcroft Academy 1

Marshwood 11 Westbrook 1

Massabesic 13 Biddeford 0

Morse 12 Lincoln Academy 1

Penquis Valley 14 Shead 3

Presque Isle 14 Fort Kent 8

Scarborough 11 Sanford 4

Southern Aroostook 8 Madawaska 3

Stearns 18 Schenck 3

Thornton Academy 11 Noble 5

Vinalhaven/North Haven 3 Valley 2

Winthrop 4 Spruce Mountain 3

Yarmouth 3 Freeport 1

Softball

Hermon 3 Old Town 1

John Bapst 6 Foxcroft Academy 0

Marshwood 13 Noble 3

Marshwood 16 Noble 7

Mattanawcook Academy 15 GSA 0

Orono 9 Dexter 8

Penobscot Valley 15 Bangor Christian 0

Presque Isle 15 Fort Kent 2

Schenck 11 Stearns 1

Spruce Mountaine 14 Winthrop/Kents Hill 1

South Portland 14 Massabesic 4

Vinalhaven 11 Valley 1

Girls Tennis

Bangor 5 Mt. Blue 0

Biddeford 3 Deering 2

Bonny Eagle 3 Portland 2

Calais 5 Woodland 0

Camden Hills 5 Lewiston 0

Dirigo 5 Mountain Valley 0

GSA 3 Dexter 2

Hall-Dale 3 Cony 2

Hermon 5 Belfast 0

Lincoln Academy 5 Gardiner 0

Maranacook 5 Waynflete 0

Medomak Valley 4 Erskine Academy 1

Messalonskee 3 Edward Little 2

Morse 4 Freeport 1

NYA 4 Boothbay 1

Orono 4 Penobscot Valley 1

Presque Isle 5 Madawaska 0

Presque Isle 5 Madawaska

thornton Academy 4 Westbrook 1

Van Buren 5 Fort Kent 0

Waterville 5 Foxcroft Academy 0

Winslow 3 Oceanside 2

Winthrop 5 Spruce Mountain 0

Boys Tennis

Calais 5 Woodland 0

Camden Hills 5 Lewiston 0

Dexter 5 GSA 0

Edward Little 3 Messalonskee 2

Fort Kent 5 Van Buren 0

Foxcroft Academy 3 Waterville 2

Gardiner 5 Hall-Dale 0

Medomak Valley 5 Erskine Academy 0

Morse 4 Freeport 1

Mountain Valley 3 Dirigo 2

NYA 3 Boothbay 2

Orono 5 Penobscot Valley 0

Portland 4 Bonny Eagle 1

Presque Isle 4 Madawaska 1

Presque Isle 5 Madawaska 0

Waynflete 4 York 1

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 10 Oxord Hills 3

Cheverus 14 Scarborough 6

Cony 14 Mt Ararat 9

Falmouth 14 Bonny Eagle 4

Fryeburg Academy 8 Waynflete 7

Gardiner/Hall-Dale 19 Nokomis/MCI 3

Hampden Academy/Bangor 15 Leavitt 5

Lewiston/Oak Hill 12 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 4

Lincoln Academy 13 Morse 9

Massabesic 9 Marshwood 6

Morse 15 Lincoln Academy 5

Mount Blue 9 Edward Little 6

Scarborough 15 Gorham 4

Thornton Academy 13 Wells 6

Traip Academy 12 Lake Region 6

Westbrook 8 Portland 5

Windham 8 Kennebunk 6

Yarmouth 12 Freeport 3

York 12 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 2

Boys Lacrosse

Erskine Academy 13 Oxford Hills 8

Fryeburg Academy 17 Lake Region 4

Lewiston 11 Oak Hill 7

Northern Maine Moose 5 Nokomis/MCI 2

NYA 10 Freeport 9

Wells 20 Traip Academy 4

Yarmouth 16 Messalonske 3

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