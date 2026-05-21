Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday May 20th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Bangor 19 Messalonskee 7

Belfast 12 Waterville 6

Brunswick 6 Mt. Blue 5

Buckfield 11 Telstar 1

Bucksport 22 Sumner 2

Calais 15 Houlton 5

Camden Hills 4 Brewer 1

Cape Elizabeth 9 Greely 7

Cony 15 Erskine Academy 5

Dexter/PCHS 26 Penquis Valley 1

Freeport 7 Gray-New Gloucester 5

Katahdin 13 Hodgdon 9

Lake Region 4 Fryeburg Academy 3

Lawrence 2 Nokomis 1

Leavitt 5 Gardiner 3

Lisbon 6 Mountain Valley 2

MCI 14 Winslow 12

Maranacook 4 Hall-Dale 2

Monmouth Academy 15 Winthrop 1

Mount Abram 17 Boothbay 4

Mount Ararat 11 Hampden Academy 1

MDI 15 Old Town 0

Mount View 22 Orono 2

Narraguagus 21 Jonesport-Beals 1

Oak Hill 7 Dirigo 2

Oceanside 8 Medomak Valley 4

Old Orchard Beach 7 Sacopee Valley 4

Oxford Hills 32 Lewiston 0

Poland 8 York 7

Richmond 4 Carrabec 3

Stearns 22 Lee Academy 5

Telstar 1 Bucksfield 0

Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 12 Wisdom 7

Yarmouth 14 Wells 10

Softball

Bangor 13 Messalonskee 3

Belfast 18 Waterville 1

Bonny Eagle 15 Sanford 0

Buckfield 5 Telstar/Gould 4

Buckfield 8 TelstarGould 2

Bucksport 10 Sumner 1

Camden Hills 7 Brewer 4

Carrabec 14 Richmond 2

Cheverus 15 Noble 0

Deering.Portland 12 Massabesic 10

Dexter 13 Penquis Valley 11

Dirigo 14 Oak Hill 2

Erskine Academy 6 Cony 4

Gorham 5 Kennebunk 1

Greely 18 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0

Hall-Dale 25 Maranacook 7

Hampden Academy 12 Mt. Ararat 1

Houlton 20 Calais 4

Katahdin 17 Hodgdon 1

Lake Region 11 Fryeburg Academy 1

Lawrence 6 Nokomis 5

Leavitt 13 Gardiner 3

Lewiston 2 Oxford Hills 0

Lisbon 7 Mountain Valley 6

Machias 4 Deer Isle-Stonington 3

Medomak Valley 15 Oceanside 0

Monmouth Academy 20 Winthrop/Kents Hill 4

Mount Blue 22 Brunswick 3

Narraguagus 10 Jonesport-Beals 4

Old Orchard Beach 9 Sacopee Valley 6

Old Town 13 MDI 4

Orono 7 Mount View 2

Piscataquis 14 Searsport 4

Scarborough 18 Biddeford 8

Southern Aroostook 17 Central Aroostook 13

Stearns 11 Lee Academy 1

Stearns 8 Lee Academy 7

Valley 17 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1

Westbrook 12 South Portland 8

Windham 15 Thornton Academy 4

Wisdom 13 Washburn/Easton 3

Yarmouth 13 Wells 3

York 12 Poland 4

Girls Tennis

Brewer 4 Bangor 1

Bonny Eagle 3 Biddeford 2

Cheverus 4 South Portland 1

Cony 5 Winslow 0

Gorham 4 Porltand 1

Hermon 3 MDI 2

Kennebunk 5 Deering 0

Messalonskee 5 Oxford Hills 0

Mount Ararat 4 Lewiston 1

NYA 3 Yarmouth 2

Orono 3 GSA 2

Scarborough 4 Westbrook 1

Skowhegan 5 Mt. Blue 0

Thornton Academy 3 Windham 2

Van Buren 4 Schenck 1

Van Buren 5 Schenck 0

Boys Tennis

Bangor 5 Brewer 0

Biddeford 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Brunswick 4 Edward Little 1

Cheverus 5 South Portland 0

Deering 4 Kennebunk 1

Falmouth 5 Marshwood 0

Hermon 5 MDI 0

MCI 5 Belfast 0

Mount Ararat 3 Lewiston 2

Mount Blue 4 Skowhegan 1

Orono 5 GSA 0

Portland 3 Gorham 2

Scarborough 5 Westbrook 0

Schenck/Stearns 4 Van Buren 1

Schenck/Stearns 5 Van Buren 0

Thornton Academy 5 Windham 0

Yarmouth 4 NYA 1

Girls Lacrosse

Edward Little 12 Biddeford 9

Freeport 10 Cape Elizabeth 9

Boys Lacrosse

Brunswick 13 Gardiner 12

Cony 4 Mt. Ararat 3

Edward Little 16 Mt. Blue 6

Greely 17 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 7

Leavitt 8 Camden Hills 6

Lincoln Academy 13 Brewer 4

Marshwood 12 Kennebunk 10

Noble 11 South Portland 6

Portland 14 Messalonskee 11

Thornton Academy 23 Bonny Eagle 2

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