Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 20

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 20

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Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday May 20th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Bangor 19 Messalonskee 7
  • Belfast 12 Waterville 6
  • Brunswick 6 Mt. Blue 5
  • Buckfield 11 Telstar 1
  • Bucksport 22 Sumner 2
  • Calais 15 Houlton 5
  • Camden Hills 4 Brewer 1
  • Cape Elizabeth 9 Greely 7
  • Cony 15 Erskine Academy 5
  • Dexter/PCHS 26 Penquis Valley 1
  • Freeport 7 Gray-New Gloucester 5
  • Katahdin 13 Hodgdon 9
  • Lake Region 4 Fryeburg Academy 3
  • Lawrence 2 Nokomis 1
  • Leavitt 5 Gardiner 3
  • Lisbon 6 Mountain Valley 2
  • MCI 14 Winslow 12
  • Maranacook 4 Hall-Dale 2
  • Monmouth Academy 15 Winthrop 1
  • Mount Abram 17 Boothbay 4
  • Mount Ararat 11 Hampden Academy 1
  • MDI 15 Old Town 0
  • Mount View 22 Orono 2
  • Narraguagus 21 Jonesport-Beals 1
  • Oak Hill 7 Dirigo 2
  • Oceanside 8 Medomak Valley 4
  • Old Orchard Beach 7 Sacopee Valley 4
  • Oxford Hills 32 Lewiston 0
  • Poland 8 York 7
  • Richmond 4 Carrabec 3
  • Stearns 22 Lee Academy 5
  • Telstar 1 Bucksfield 0
  • Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 12 Wisdom 7
  • Yarmouth 14 Wells 10

Softball

  • Bangor 13 Messalonskee 3
  • Belfast 18 Waterville 1
  • Bonny Eagle 15 Sanford 0
  • Buckfield 5 Telstar/Gould 4
  • Buckfield 8 TelstarGould 2
  • Bucksport 10 Sumner 1
  • Camden Hills 7 Brewer 4
  • Carrabec 14 Richmond 2
  • Cheverus 15 Noble 0
  • Deering.Portland 12 Massabesic 10
  • Dexter 13 Penquis Valley 11
  • Dirigo 14 Oak Hill 2
  • Erskine Academy 6 Cony 4
  • Gorham 5 Kennebunk 1
  • Greely 18 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0
  • Hall-Dale 25 Maranacook 7
  • Hampden Academy 12 Mt. Ararat 1
  • Houlton 20 Calais 4
  • Katahdin 17 Hodgdon 1
  • Lake Region 11 Fryeburg Academy 1
  • Lawrence 6 Nokomis 5
  • Leavitt 13 Gardiner 3
  • Lewiston 2 Oxford Hills 0
  • Lisbon 7 Mountain Valley 6
  • Machias 4 Deer Isle-Stonington 3
  • Medomak Valley 15 Oceanside 0
  • Monmouth Academy 20 Winthrop/Kents Hill 4
  • Mount Blue 22 Brunswick 3
  • Narraguagus 10 Jonesport-Beals 4
  • Old Orchard Beach 9 Sacopee Valley 6
  • Old Town 13 MDI 4
  • Orono 7 Mount View 2
  • Piscataquis 14 Searsport 4
  • Scarborough 18 Biddeford 8
  • Southern Aroostook 17 Central Aroostook 13
  • Stearns 11 Lee Academy 1
  • Stearns 8 Lee Academy 7
  • Valley 17 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1
  • Westbrook 12 South Portland 8
  • Windham 15 Thornton Academy 4
  • Wisdom 13 Washburn/Easton 3
  • Yarmouth 13 Wells 3
  • York 12 Poland 4

Girls Tennis

  • Brewer 4 Bangor 1
  • Bonny Eagle 3 Biddeford 2
  • Cheverus 4 South Portland 1
  • Cony 5 Winslow 0
  • Gorham 4 Porltand 1
  • Hermon 3 MDI 2
  • Kennebunk 5 Deering 0
  • Messalonskee 5 Oxford Hills 0
  • Mount Ararat 4 Lewiston 1
  • NYA 3 Yarmouth 2
  • Orono 3 GSA 2
  • Scarborough 4 Westbrook 1
  • Skowhegan 5 Mt. Blue 0
  • Thornton Academy 3 Windham 2
  • Van Buren 4 Schenck 1
  • Van Buren 5 Schenck 0

Boys Tennis

  • Bangor 5 Brewer 0
  • Biddeford 5 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Brunswick 4 Edward Little 1
  • Cheverus 5 South Portland 0
  • Deering 4 Kennebunk 1
  • Falmouth 5 Marshwood 0
  • Hermon 5 MDI 0
  • MCI 5 Belfast 0
  • Mount Ararat 3 Lewiston 2
  • Mount Blue 4 Skowhegan 1
  • Orono 5 GSA 0
  • Portland 3 Gorham 2
  • Scarborough 5 Westbrook 0
  • Schenck/Stearns 4 Van Buren 1
  • Schenck/Stearns 5 Van Buren 0
  • Thornton Academy 5 Windham 0
  • Yarmouth 4 NYA 1

Girls Lacrosse

  • Edward Little 12 Biddeford 9
  • Freeport 10 Cape Elizabeth 9

Boys Lacrosse

  • Brunswick 13 Gardiner 12
  • Cony 4 Mt. Ararat 3
  • Edward Little 16 Mt. Blue 6
  • Greely 17 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 7
  • Leavitt 8 Camden Hills 6
  • Lincoln Academy 13 Brewer 4
  • Marshwood 12 Kennebunk 10
  • Noble 11 South Portland 6
  • Portland 14 Messalonskee 11
  • Thornton Academy 23 Bonny Eagle 2
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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