Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 20
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday May 20th.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Bangor 19 Messalonskee 7
- Belfast 12 Waterville 6
- Brunswick 6 Mt. Blue 5
- Buckfield 11 Telstar 1
- Bucksport 22 Sumner 2
- Calais 15 Houlton 5
- Camden Hills 4 Brewer 1
- Cape Elizabeth 9 Greely 7
- Cony 15 Erskine Academy 5
- Dexter/PCHS 26 Penquis Valley 1
- Freeport 7 Gray-New Gloucester 5
- Katahdin 13 Hodgdon 9
- Lake Region 4 Fryeburg Academy 3
- Lawrence 2 Nokomis 1
- Leavitt 5 Gardiner 3
- Lisbon 6 Mountain Valley 2
- MCI 14 Winslow 12
- Maranacook 4 Hall-Dale 2
- Monmouth Academy 15 Winthrop 1
- Mount Abram 17 Boothbay 4
- Mount Ararat 11 Hampden Academy 1
- MDI 15 Old Town 0
- Mount View 22 Orono 2
- Narraguagus 21 Jonesport-Beals 1
- Oak Hill 7 Dirigo 2
- Oceanside 8 Medomak Valley 4
- Old Orchard Beach 7 Sacopee Valley 4
- Oxford Hills 32 Lewiston 0
- Poland 8 York 7
- Richmond 4 Carrabec 3
- Stearns 22 Lee Academy 5
- Telstar 1 Bucksfield 0
- Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 12 Wisdom 7
- Yarmouth 14 Wells 10
Softball
- Bangor 13 Messalonskee 3
- Belfast 18 Waterville 1
- Bonny Eagle 15 Sanford 0
- Buckfield 5 Telstar/Gould 4
- Buckfield 8 TelstarGould 2
- Bucksport 10 Sumner 1
- Camden Hills 7 Brewer 4
- Carrabec 14 Richmond 2
- Cheverus 15 Noble 0
- Deering.Portland 12 Massabesic 10
- Dexter 13 Penquis Valley 11
- Dirigo 14 Oak Hill 2
- Erskine Academy 6 Cony 4
- Gorham 5 Kennebunk 1
- Greely 18 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0
- Hall-Dale 25 Maranacook 7
- Hampden Academy 12 Mt. Ararat 1
- Houlton 20 Calais 4
- Katahdin 17 Hodgdon 1
- Lake Region 11 Fryeburg Academy 1
- Lawrence 6 Nokomis 5
- Leavitt 13 Gardiner 3
- Lewiston 2 Oxford Hills 0
- Lisbon 7 Mountain Valley 6
- Machias 4 Deer Isle-Stonington 3
- Medomak Valley 15 Oceanside 0
- Monmouth Academy 20 Winthrop/Kents Hill 4
- Mount Blue 22 Brunswick 3
- Narraguagus 10 Jonesport-Beals 4
- Old Orchard Beach 9 Sacopee Valley 6
- Old Town 13 MDI 4
- Orono 7 Mount View 2
- Piscataquis 14 Searsport 4
- Scarborough 18 Biddeford 8
- Southern Aroostook 17 Central Aroostook 13
- Stearns 11 Lee Academy 1
- Stearns 8 Lee Academy 7
- Valley 17 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1
- Westbrook 12 South Portland 8
- Windham 15 Thornton Academy 4
- Wisdom 13 Washburn/Easton 3
- Yarmouth 13 Wells 3
- York 12 Poland 4
Girls Tennis
- Brewer 4 Bangor 1
- Bonny Eagle 3 Biddeford 2
- Cheverus 4 South Portland 1
- Cony 5 Winslow 0
- Gorham 4 Porltand 1
- Hermon 3 MDI 2
- Kennebunk 5 Deering 0
- Messalonskee 5 Oxford Hills 0
- Mount Ararat 4 Lewiston 1
- NYA 3 Yarmouth 2
- Orono 3 GSA 2
- Scarborough 4 Westbrook 1
- Skowhegan 5 Mt. Blue 0
- Thornton Academy 3 Windham 2
- Van Buren 4 Schenck 1
- Van Buren 5 Schenck 0
Boys Tennis
- Bangor 5 Brewer 0
- Biddeford 5 Bonny Eagle 0
- Brunswick 4 Edward Little 1
- Cheverus 5 South Portland 0
- Deering 4 Kennebunk 1
- Falmouth 5 Marshwood 0
- Hermon 5 MDI 0
- MCI 5 Belfast 0
- Mount Ararat 3 Lewiston 2
- Mount Blue 4 Skowhegan 1
- Orono 5 GSA 0
- Portland 3 Gorham 2
- Scarborough 5 Westbrook 0
- Schenck/Stearns 4 Van Buren 1
- Schenck/Stearns 5 Van Buren 0
- Thornton Academy 5 Windham 0
- Yarmouth 4 NYA 1
Girls Lacrosse
- Edward Little 12 Biddeford 9
- Freeport 10 Cape Elizabeth 9
Boys Lacrosse
- Brunswick 13 Gardiner 12
- Cony 4 Mt. Ararat 3
- Edward Little 16 Mt. Blue 6
- Greely 17 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 7
- Leavitt 8 Camden Hills 6
- Lincoln Academy 13 Brewer 4
- Marshwood 12 Kennebunk 10
- Noble 11 South Portland 6
- Portland 14 Messalonskee 11
- Thornton Academy 23 Bonny Eagle 2
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