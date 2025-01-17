TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Girls&#8217; Varsity Basketball

TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Girls’ Varsity Basketball

The Ellsworth Eagles visit the John Bapst Crusaders in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

The game will begin below at 8 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY 01/14/25 6:30PM BBALL – B GARDINER AT HAMPDEN
WEDNESDAY 01/15/25 7:00PM BBALL – B MDI AT JOHN BAPST
THURSDAY 01/16/25 6:30PM BBALL – G SKOWHEGAN AT HAMPDEN
FRIDAY 01/17/25 6:30PM BBALL – B ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST
FRIDAY 01/17/25 8:00PM BBALL – G ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST

*subject to changes

Filed Under: Ellsworth Eagles, John Bapst Crusaders
Categories: Articles, Exclusive Videos, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

