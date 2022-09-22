Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Beats MDI 7-0

The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated MDI 7-0 on Wednesday, September 21st under the lights at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth.

It was 4-0 at the Half.

Miah Coffin scored Ellsworth's 1st goal, unassisted with 3:40 gone in the game

With 18:01 left in the Half, Elizabeth Boles found the back of the net, assisted by Miah Coffin.

With 14:15 left, Addison Atherton made it 3-0, assisted by Megan Jordan.

The final goal of the Half was scored by Kelsie Lambert with 9:36 left, assisted by Atherton.

In the 2nd Half, Boles scored her 2nd goal of the game via a penalty kick with 29:34 remaining in the game.

Coffin then scored, to add to her assist, with 20:20 left, this time assisted by Boles who finished with 2 goals and an assist on the night.

Finally Jordan scored unassisted with 14:45 left, to give her a goal and an assist.

Ellsworth is now 4-1-1 on the season. They will play host to Hermon on Tuesday, September 27th at 6 p.m.

MDI is 1-5. They are off until Wednesday, September 28th when they will host the Caribou Vikings at Alumni Field at 4 p.m.

