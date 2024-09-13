Ellsworth High School’s Kal Laslie is Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Kal Laslie who was voted the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week.

Voting took place Monday - Thursday, September 9th -12th.

Here were this week's nominees

Ben Arsenault - Orono Boy's Cross Country won the opening race at Ellsworth with a time of 16:24.37

Tim Collins - Hampden Academy Boy's Cross Country won the opening race at Bangor with a time of 17:15.18

Teanne Ewing - Houlton Girl's Cross Country won the opening race at Ellsworth with a time of 17:50.32

Addison Goss - Bucksport Girl's Soccer had 4 goals and 1 assist in Bucksport's win over PCHS.

Kal Laslie - Ellsworth Boy's Soccer had a pair of hat tricks, scoring 3 goals in Ellsworth's wins over Presque Isle and Old Town.

Maddie Morin - Leavitt Field Hockey led the Hornets to a 2-0 record for the week with 3-2 wins over Lawrence in OT and 5-1 win over Cony.

Paige Oakes - Brewer Field Hockey scored the winning goal in overtime as Brewer upset Skowhegan

Clara Oldenburg - Bangor Girl's Soccer had 3 goals and 1 assist in the Ram's win over Hampden Academy

Gretchen Plant - Hampden Academy Girl's Cross Country won the opening race at Bangor with a time of 20:20.51

SJ Welch - Nokomis Golf has been the medalist with low round scores in each of the Nokomis Golf matches this season.

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.

