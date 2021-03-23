The winter sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the courts, on the ice, on the slopes and on the track.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote once-per-day below until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 25. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Emily Archibald, Kennebunk High School

Archibald was crowned Miss Maine Basketball, the highest individual award presented to a female high school senior basketball player in the state. Peter Murray, president of the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches said “It is awarded for commitment, dedication and excellence on and off the court throughout a player’s high school career."

Rachel Endre, Ellsworth High School

Ellsworth won both of the week's matches, beating Bucksport and Sumner in straight sets. Endre had a total of 44 service points, 25 aces, 5 kills and 5 digs in the victories.

Donovan Kurt, Nokomis High School

Kurt was presented with the 2021 Joshua Titus Spirit of the Game Award. Donovan returned to play sports his senior year after undergoing intensive treatment for cancer. Amazing!

Cash McClure, Maranacook High School

McClure was named Mr. Maine Basketball, the highest individual award presented to a male high school senior basketball player in the state. Peter Murray, president of the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches said “It is awarded for commitment, dedication and excellence on and off the court throughout a player’s high school career."

If you'd like to nominate someone for athlete of the week, you can do so here.

