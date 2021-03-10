ESPN’s Seth Greenberg Tees Up March Madness
Longtime college basketball coach and current analyst for ESPN Seth Greenberg joined The Drive to preview the madness set to ensue next week.
Greenberg, who made three trips to the big dance during his coaching career, knows exactly the stress and pressure of playing through conference tournament week with an eye towards next week's tournament.
Catch his full thoughts on the return of March Madness, plus a preview of who he believes could cut down the nets in early April.