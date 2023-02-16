Maine Benefit Golf Tournament Continues to Add Celebrities to the Field

Celebrities from the entertainment, music, and sports worlds will be hitting the links in Maine this summer for what should be one heck of a benefit tournament.

After two successful years of hosting the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment announced a celebrity golf tournament to be held starting on June 21, 2023. The event will once again be hosted by the Falmouth Country Club, just a short drive from Portland.

Brian Corcoran from Shamrock has spoken enthusiastically about the upcoming tournament, which includes an amazing charitable benefit for the Barbara Bush Children's Hosptial at Maine Med.

“We are committed to driving significant charitable, community and economic impact to our region,” said Brian Corcoran, Chief Engagement Officer and Founder of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and Executive Director of Drive Fore Kids. “We are proud to partner with The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and have set a goal to raise $100,000 for them through tournament net proceeds and special events throughout the tournament week.”

Former Red Sox star Derek Lowe turned up to help Shamrock with the latest announcement. That included a list of the next round of celebrities to commit, which included Lowe. Currently, 18 celebs of the 36-player field have been announced.

There will be a total of 36 celebrities vying for the crown. The field has been steadily filling up with exciting announcements over the past few months.

The latest names to be added include...

Mike Vrabel - Former Patriot Great & Current NFL Coach

Sterling Sharpe - Former All-Pro NFL Receiver

Robbie Amell - TV & Film Actor

Vinny Del Negro - Former NBA Player & Coach

Robbie Gould - Former NFL Pro-Bowl Kicker

These five join an already impressive group of celebrities announced earlier this year. Here is the rest of the incredible field that we know of so far.

Anthony Anderson - Actor & Comedian

Kathryn Tappen - NBC Sports Broadcaster

Michael Peña - Award-Winning Actor

Michael Waltrip - Two-Time Daytona 500 Winner

Marshall Faulk - Super Bowl Champion & NFL Hall-of-Famer

Tim Wakefield - Red Sox legend

Derek Lowe - Red Sox Legend

Kevin Millar - Red Sox Legend

Roger Clemens - 7-time Cy Young Winner

Patrick Dempsey - Maine Native & Famous Actor

John Smoltz - Baseball Hall-of-Famer

Mike Eruzione - 1980 USA Hockey Legend

Jeremy Roenick - Hockey Hall-of-Famer

Tuukka Rask - Bruin Legend

Doug Flutie - Boston College, CFL Legend & Former Patriot

Dylan Dreyer - NBC News Correspondent

Mardy Fish - Former Tennis Star, Now Celebrity Golf Star

Chad Pfeifer - Veteran & Amputee Golf Champion

Ronnie Russell - PBA Champion & Team USA Member

Blair O'Neal - Former LPGA Pro, Now Golf Channel Host

Noelle Lambert - US Paralympian & Survivor Contestant

Michael Goulian - Aerobatic World Champion Pilot

Taylor Twellman - Former Revs Player & Team USA Member

The total prize purse for the celebrities is $250,00, with the winner bringing home $50,000. That's not a bad chunk of coin for a weekend of work. Plus, is golf really work?

This is a very exciting opportunity for golf fans here in Maine. As great as it was having the PGA feeder tour here for a few years, this has the potential of being downright huge. The celebs already announced could really open the door for more big names to join the party.

But we all know what it's truly about, and that's giving back. Kudos to all the players, sponsors, and folks behind the scenes for putting together such a beautiful event for the Barabra Bush Children's Hospital.

The remaining celebrity field is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. To buy tickets or learn more details about the event, visit the tournament's website, or follow them of their Facebook and Instagram pages.

