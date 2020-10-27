Fantasy Football Report After Week 7 Of NFL Season

Kevin Payne of Rotowire joined The Morning Line for his regular Tuesday appearance to look at the NFL and what waiver wire plays you should make for your fantasy squad.

Week 7 saw a number of injuries around the National Football League, and those trips to the surgeon or to the injured list, or to next season could have an impact on your fantasy team, and what decisions you should make on the waiver wire.

Who should you claim?

Carlos Hyde?

DeeJay Dallas?

Chase Edmonds?

Tevin Coleman?

Rashard Higgins?

Brandon Aiyuk?

Someone else?

Are any of those players available in your league?

We talked about that and about the surprise to still have a full NFL schedule every week with all of the preseason concerns about a pandemic.

And we tried to find out who you should take in a survivor, eliminator, knock out style pool for week 8 in the NFL.

Catch up with Kevin Payne of Rotowire to get all the help you need on your fantasy football roster.

Getty Images