Fantasy Football Report After Week 8 Of NFL Season

Kevin Payne of Rotowire joined The Morning Line for his weekly check in to help your fantasy football team, you can listen to it all back here again.

Kevin talks about some of the players you may want to grab if you need a bye week helper at Quarterback or Running Back.

We also discussed what to do with Running Back committees and how it impacts your team.

And we looked at what might make sense if you are taking part in a Knockout/Survivor/Eliminator pool for the NFL this year.

Getty Images