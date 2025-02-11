Will Mahomes continue to be ‘Lord of the Rings’? [Poll]

With Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX triumph on Sunday night, Jalen Hurts joined Matthew Stafford as the only other QB to get a ring since Patrick Mahomes began claiming his championship jewelry.

After those three, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are the only other QBs in the league with titles to their credit, and neither will be around too much longer, if at all.

As of now, Wilson is the only of the elder three who has committed to playing next season, so there is a real possibility that at the outset of the 2025 NFL season there could be just three Super Bowl champion QBs league-wide.

Despite Tom Brady going to 10 and winning seven, Peyton, Eli, and Ben Roethlisberger all captured multiple titles during the same period, while the likes of Drew Brees, Rodgers and Wilson got theirs during the Pats' 10-year title drought from 2004 to 2014.

The point is, Brady won at a clip greater than anyone ever has and still plenty of others got a chance to eat, which we've yet to see with Mahomes blocking the path of pretty much every other QB thus far in his career.

With so much talent behind him at the position, do you think the Jacksons, Allens and Burrows of the world will ever get their chance? Or will Mahomes continue to enhance his greatness by denying others their own shot?