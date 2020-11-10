Fantasy Football Report After Week 9 Of NFL Season

In our weekly check in of what you should do with your fantasy football team Kevin Payne of Rotowire said your best waiver wire move, might be standing pat.

There aren't a lot of names out there where you need to rush out and put in a waiver claim. So if you have the top waiver spot, or one of the top waiver claim spots in your league perhaps you want to hold on to that position for next week and let this week slide by.

There are some names out there of interest and they may be available, players like The Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers, or Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield, maybe even Duke Johnson of Houston, but he is a question mark at best because David Johnson may be coming back.

So instead of trying to fix your issues on the waiver wire, now may be the time to offer up a trade deal to make your team better. But how do you do that? And what if you are out of the playoff running in a keeper league can you fix your future?

