Final Class C Heal Points and Play-In and Prelim Matchups

Final Class C Heal Points and Play-In and Prelim Matchups

Photo Chris Popper

The Heal Points have been finalized. With 19 teams in Class C there are play-in games for those seeded 15-19 and then prelim games for all.  The winners of those prelim games will then head to Bangor to play in the Quarterfinals. Here are the final Class C North Heal Point Standings and the Play-in and Prelim Matchups

Class C Girls Heal Points

  1. Stearns 12-3
  2. Calais 14-3
  3. Penobscot Valley 14-3
  4. Central 15-3
  5. Hodgdon 14-3
  6. Fort Kent 9-7
  7. Dexter 10-6
  8. Sumner 10-6
  9. Central Aroostook 10-8
  10. Narraguagus 8-10
  11. Mattanawcook 7-10
  12. Woodland 6-10
  13. Fort Fairfield 7-9
  14. Piscataquis 6-10
  15. Penquis 5-13
  16. Lee Academy 5-13
  17. GSA 2-14
  18. Madawaska 3-11
  19. Searsport 3-13

Play-in games

  • #15 Penquis vs. #19 Searsport
  • #14 Piscataquis vs. #18 Madawaska
  • #16 Lee Academy vs. #17 GSA

Prelim Games

  • #1 Stearns vs. Winner #16 Lee Academy vs. #17 GSA
  • #2 Calais vs. Winner #15 Penquis vs. #19 Searsport
  • #3 Penobscot Valley vs. Winner #14 Piscataquis vs. #18 Madawaska
  • #4 Central vs. #13 Fort Fairfield
  • #5 Hodgdon vs. #12 Woodland
  • #6 Fort Kent vs. #11 Mattanawcook
  • #7 Dexter vs. #10 Narraguagus
  • #8 Sumner vs. #9 Central Aroostook

Class C Boys Heal Points

  1. Fort Kent 17-1
  2. GSA 14-2
  3. Woodland 14-3
  4. Dexter 12-5
  5. Lee Academy 9-5
  6. Stearns 11-6
  7. Fort Fairfield 10-7
  8. Calais 9-8
  9. Hodgdon 12-6
  10. Penobscot Valley 8-8
  11. Central 10-8
  12. Penquis 9-8
  13. Madawaska 8-9
  14. Narraguagus 8-10
  15. Searsport 6-11
  16. Central Aroostook 6-11
  17. Sumner 5-12
  18. Mattanawcook Academy 2-14
  19. Piscataquis 2-13

Play-in games

  • #15 Searsport vs. #18 Mattanawcook Academy
  • #14 Narraguagus vs. #19 Piscataquis
  • #16 Central Aroostook vs. #17 Sumner

Prelim Games

  • #1 Fort Kent vs. Winner #16 Central Aroostook vs. #17 Sumner
  • #2 GSA vs. Winner #15 Searsport vs. #18 Mattanawcook Academy
  • #3 Woodland vs. Winner #14 Narraguagus vs. #19 Piscataquis
  • #4 Dexter vs #13 Madawaska
  • #5 Lee Academy vs. #12 Penquis
  • #6 Stearns vs. #11 Central
  • #7 Fort Fairfield vs. #10 Penobscot Valley
  • #8 Calais vs. #9 Hodgdon

 

Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top