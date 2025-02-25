Final PVC Girls Class C Basketball Stat Leaders
Here are the Final PVC Girls Class C Basketball Stat Leaders for the 2024-25 season.
Congratulations on a great season.
Points Leader
Rebound Leader
Assists Leader
Steals Leader
Blocks Leader
Free Throw Leaders
3-Point Percentage Leaders
2-Point Percentage Leaders
Get our free mobile app
17 Maine Beaches To Put On Your Summer Bucket List
Maine is blessed with some of the most beautiful beaches anywhere! Here are 17, that rock our world.
Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson