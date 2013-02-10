For Brentz: Truth Stranger Than Fiction

As Red Sox pitchers and catchers get ready to report to spring training in Florida, the strange story of Sox outfielder Bryce Brentz has surfaced...

Brentz is a 24-year-old prospect who would have been in the major league camp but apparently accidentally shot himself and won't be ready for baseball for a while.

GM Ben Cherrington says "He had a accident. He was home cleaning a gun and it accidentally went off. The bullet went went into his leg and out the other side. Fortunately it is something he can recover from and will not affect his baseball career."

Brentz is a power hitting righthander. He played most of last summer in Portland with the Seadogs before getting a late season callup to play triple-A with Pawtucket. His total numbers were .290 average with 17 HRs in 127 games.