Former MDI Trojan Megan Phelps Named Region 1 Division 3 Coach of the Year by D3hoops.com

Congratulations to former MDI Trojan Megan Phelps, who was named the Region 1 Division 3 Coach of the Year by D3hoops.com

Phelps in her 2nd year as Head Coach at her alma mater, Bowdoin College, led the Polar Bears to a 28-3 record this season, their 10th NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference) title, and a berth in the Elite Eight.

In 2021-22 she was lead assistant and recruiting coordinator for Adrienne Shibles at Dartmouth College.

Phelps had been one of the Assistant Coaches at Bowdoin College from 2017 to 2020. While an Assistant, Bowdoin College had an a 87-7 record and back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Division III Championship game. Prior to that she was an Assistant Coach at Regis College from 2015-17.

Megan graduated from Bowdoin College in 2015 and played basketball there where she was captain her junior year.

Photo Walter Churchill Photo Walter Churchill loading...

Megan was inducted into the MDI Hall of Fame in December 2018. In March 2010 she was named to the WBCA Thirty Under 30 program which was created to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree had exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.

Photo Megan Phelps Photo Megan Phelps loading...

Megan was a 1000 point scorer for MDI High School and Big East Player of the Year in 2009 and 2010. She was selected to the 1st team Big East All Conference her sophomore, junior and senior years. She played four years of volleyball, was first team all state her junior and senior year and participated in the Senior All Star game. Megan was a member of the tennis program for 2 years and helped lead the girls team to a 2011 Eastern Maine Runner-up. She went on the play basketball at Bowdoin College and was the captain her junior year.