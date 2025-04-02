Former Orono Standout Ruth White Named America East Track Athlete and Rookie of the Week

Congratulations to former Orono High School standout Ruth White, who was named the America East Track Athlete and Rookie of the Week.

On Friday, March 28th, running the 10,000 Meter Race, White broke the University of New Hampshire school record by more than a minute with a blazing fast time of 33:27.57 That time ranks as the fastest this season in America East and 17th fastest in the nation.

Ruth was previously named the Performer and Rookie of the Week on October 29th and the Indoor Track Rookie of the Week on January 21st.

Ruth is a freshman at the University of New Hampshire. She was a 5-time Gatorade Maine Female Athlete, having won the Maine State Gatorade Female Cross Country Award 3 times and the Maine State Gatorade Female Outdoor Track and Field Award twice while at Orono High School.