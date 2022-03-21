Former Trojan Lydia DaCorte Shines at NCAA Championships

Former MDI Trojan Lydia DaCorte ended her collegiate swimming career on a fantastic note being named an All-American in 3 events and making her an All-American 10 times in her career, the most of any swimmer in Wheaton College history!

Photo via Wheaton College

At the just concluded NCAA Division III Championships DaCorte finished 2nd in the 200 yard freestyle and 7th in the 500 yard freestyle and 7th in the 1650 yard freestyle. In addition to her solo accomplishments, she led the 200 yard medley relay to a 14th place finish, a 15th place finish in the 400 yard medley relay and a 16th place finish in the 800 yard freestyle relay. Lydia's relay accomplishments earned her All-American Honorable Mention recognition making her a 7-time All-American Honorable Mention recipient.

Lydia was named the 2021-22 New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Women's Swimming and Diving Swimmer of the Year. it was the 3rd time she was named Swimmer of the Year. She was also named Swimmer of the Year in 2018-19 and 2019-20. She was unable to compete last year because of the cancellation of the season due to COVID. Lydia was the 1st Wheaton swimmer to be named Swimmer of the Year 3 times and the 3rd swimmer in conference history to be chosen more than twice!

