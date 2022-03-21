How Is Your Bracket Looking? [Poll]

It's always so lovely to wait for something for the entire year and then have it all but ruined within 12 hours. But that's the beauty of March Madness. It giveth the drama and it taketh away your money.

It didn't take my bracket long to entirely implode, as I lost three Sweet 16 teams and a Final Four team in Kentucky on the first day of action last Thursday.

After the first 16 games were played in the tournament, less than 150 perfect brackets remained according to ESPN's Tournament Challenge. As of this morning, none are left. That's right, everyone is as imperfect as you and I. So that's a bonus, I guess...

How is your bracket looking with the first two rounds in the rearview mirror?