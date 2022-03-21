Hear From New UMaine Basketball Coach Chris Markwood [Audio]

South Portland-native Chris Markwood was unveiled as the 23rd head coach in University of Maine men's basketball program history on Monday.

Markwood finished his college career at UMaine after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at Notre Dame.

Since graduation, coaching is all Markwood has known as a profession, tallying 16 years as an assistant at four different stops - Maine, Vermont, Northeastern and Boston College.

Markwood becomes the first Mainer to lead the program since Skip Chappelle served as head coach from 1971-88. On Monday, he joined The Drive after only a few hours officially on the job to talk about how he plans on turning the program around.