UMaine Gets Their Man – Name Chris Markwood Maine Men’s Basketball Coach

Chris Markwood ('05) has been named the 23rd head men's basketball coach at the University of Maine, Director of Athletics Ken Ralph announced on Monday March 21st.

In a press release Ken Raph said

"Coach Markwood is everything we could hope for in a men's basketball coach. He is a Maine native, a UMaine alum, a former Black Bear captain, and a long-tenured, successful assistant coach with significant experiences in the Northeast. His outstanding work and documented accomplishments at Maine, Vermont, Northeastern and Boston College has fully prepared him to be a head coach. UMaine men's basketball got a lot better today. We are thrilled to be able to welcome Chris and his family back to Orono."

Markwood said "I am deeply humbled and honored to be the new head men's basketball coach at the University of Maine. I would like to thank Director of Athletics Ken Ralph and President Dr. Joan Ferrini-Mundy, who are united in their strong vision for the future of Black Bear basketball. The state of Maine, and the University of Maine, are home to me and have always held a special place in my heart. I am extremely excited for the opportunity to partner with our student-athletes and lead this program to new heights. Go Black Bears!"

Markwood served as an assistant coach at Boston College during the 2021-22 season where he helped guide the Eagles to a nine-win improvement from the season prior to his arrival.

Before his time at Boston College, Markwood spent seven seasons on staff at Northeastern. Markwood joined the Huskies staff in 2014 and spent the first four seasons as an assistant coach before being elevated to associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for his final three seasons at Northeastern. In 2020, Markwood was named the top assistant coach in the Colonial Athletic Association by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. In his stint at Northeastern, Markwood helped guide Northeastern to three 23-win seasons, three CAA regular season titles, two CAA tournament championships, and a pair of trips to the NCAA Tournament.

After leaving the staff at UMaine in 2011, Markwood served three seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Vermont. During his time on staff, the Catamounts boasted a 38-9 record in America East play while Markwood helped lead the program to three 21+ win seasons, an America East regular season and tournament championship, and three postseason berths, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament where the Catamounts advanced to the second round.

While coaching at UMaine from 2006-11, Markwood was part of a UMaine staff in 2009-10 which registered the third-most single-season victories (19) in program history.

In total under his tutelage as an assistant coach, Markwood has recruited and mentored 25 all-conference selections, a Player of the Year award winner, one Rookie of the Year, and three Defensive Players of the Year.

Markwood was a standout for South Portland High School where he was named the 2000 Maine Gatorade Player of the Year.

Markwood and his wife, Ashley (Underwood) Markwood, are the proud parents of two daughters, London and Malia. Markwood's wife was an all-conference player for the University of Maine women's basketball team from 2003-07, ending her career with 1,195 points scored for the Black Bears.