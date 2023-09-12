Foxcroft Academy Boys Beat Houlton 7-0

The Foxcroft Academy Ponies Boys' Soccer Team beat the Houlton Shiretowners 7-0 in Houlton on Monday, September 11th.

Pau Argilaga had 2 goals, with one assisted by Javier Sansone and the other assisted by Cole McCorrison

Fernando Ortiz also had 2 goals on the night for Foxcroft Academy, with 1 assisted by Pau Argilaga and the other assisted by Cole McCorrison.

Hayden Hanson had 1 goal for Foxcroft Academy, with an assist from Javier Sansone.

Elyte Morenzi also netted 2 goals for the Ponies, with one being assisted by Javier Sasone and the other unassisted.

Foxcroft Academy is now 2-1. They play in East Sullivan on Wednesday, September 13th at 4 p.m. against the Sumner Tigers.

Houlton is now 0-3. They travel to Blue Hill to play the GSA Eagles on Saturday, September 16th at 2 p.m.

Thanks to Ashir Abouleish for the scores.

