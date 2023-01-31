Foxcroft Academy Boys Beat John Bapst 42-34 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Foxcroft Academy Boys Basketball Team beat John Bapst 42-34, using a 17-11 4th Quarter run to pull out the win on Monday, January 30.

The score was tied at 5-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the Ponies led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy was up by 2 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 25-23.

The Ponies were led by Caden Crocker with 9 points including a 3-pointer. Silas Topolski had 8 points with 2 3-pointers. Jadon Richard also had 8 points. Adam Conner and Fernando Oliveira each sank a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 5-8 from the free throw line.

The Crusaders were led by Jon Pangburn with 12 points including a 3-pointer. Mattia Eberle had 7 points with 2 3-pointers. Tristen Martin and Sam Bay each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 9-18 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy is now 10-4 with 4 games remaining

  • Wednesday February 1st vs. Washington Academy at 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 4th vs. Presque Isle at 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, February 6th vs. Old Town at 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 8th vs. Dexter at 6:30 p.m.

John Bapst is now 4-11 with 3 games remaining

  • Thursday, February 2 vs. Old Town at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 4 at Ellsworth at 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 9 vs. Hermon 8 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Foxcroft Academy Ponies Boys51281742
John Bapst Crusaders Boys58101134

 

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jadon Richard84---
Silas Topolski812--
Devin Henderson0----
Wyatt Rayfield0----
Cameron Chase0----
Ashton Ade0----
Caden Crocker91145
Kaiden Whitten0----
Adam Conner82113
Jackson Smith21---
Fernando Oliveira3-1--
Ivan Mutafchin42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS4211558

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jon Pangburn122159
Anes Omar0----
Nigel Tall0----
Logan McMahon21--2
Jack Mason0----
Mattia Eberle7-211
Sam Bay3-1--
Soren Peterson0----
Mark Gaetani3--36
Tristen Martin511--
Tassallo Wedding0----
Bryce Stengel0----
Camren Barker21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS3455918
