Foxcroft Academy Boys Beat John Bapst 42-34 [STATS]

The Foxcroft Academy Boys Basketball Team beat John Bapst 42-34, using a 17-11 4th Quarter run to pull out the win on Monday, January 30.

The score was tied at 5-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the Ponies led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy was up by 2 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 25-23.

The Ponies were led by Caden Crocker with 9 points including a 3-pointer. Silas Topolski had 8 points with 2 3-pointers. Jadon Richard also had 8 points. Adam Conner and Fernando Oliveira each sank a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 5-8 from the free throw line.

The Crusaders were led by Jon Pangburn with 12 points including a 3-pointer. Mattia Eberle had 7 points with 2 3-pointers. Tristen Martin and Sam Bay each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 9-18 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy is now 10-4 with 4 games remaining

Wednesday February 1st vs. Washington Academy at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 4th vs. Presque Isle at 4:30 p.m.

Monday, February 6th vs. Old Town at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8th vs. Dexter at 6:30 p.m.

John Bapst is now 4-11 with 3 games remaining

Thursday, February 2 vs. Old Town at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 at Ellsworth at 3 p.m.

Thursday, February 9 vs. Hermon 8 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 9 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 29-February 4th need to be received by February 6th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Ponies Boys 5 12 8 17 42 John Bapst Crusaders Boys 5 8 10 11 34

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jadon Richard 8 4 - - - Silas Topolski 8 1 2 - - Devin Henderson 0 - - - - Wyatt Rayfield 0 - - - - Cameron Chase 0 - - - - Ashton Ade 0 - - - - Caden Crocker 9 1 1 4 5 Kaiden Whitten 0 - - - - Adam Conner 8 2 1 1 3 Jackson Smith 2 1 - - - Fernando Oliveira 3 - 1 - - Ivan Mutafchin 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 11 5 5 8

John Bapst