Fred Toucher from Toucher and Rich Show to Take Extended Leave
Fred Toucher from the Toucher and Rich Show which airs on 92.9 The Ticket weekday mornings will be taking an extended leave because of a throat issue.
As reported in the Boston Globe, the following statement was read on Fred Toucher's behalf on Monday, April 10th
“My voice has been messed up for a long time,” said Toucher in the statement. “I have been going to doctors and they didn’t seem overly concerned. However, a listener heard me and put me in touch with a doctor he works with. I went, and things didn’t go great.
“He found some things in my throat that concerned him. He told me not to worry because he could fix all of it. Not to sound dramatic, but it is possible that a listener saved my life by setting up that appointment.”