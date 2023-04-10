Bangor Beats Hermon 13-9 in Exhibition Softball [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams beat the Hermon Hawks 13-9 in an exhibition game on Monday, April 10th.

Had the game been a regular season game, the final score would have been 10-9, but the teams played the full bottom of the 7th inning.

Hermon was up 9-3 when Bangor scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 6th and then added 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th.

Braelyn Wilcox started in the circle for Hermon. She pitched 2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 3. Mikelle Verrill came on and allowed 2 hits and 1 run in 3 innings. She struck out 2 and walked 2. Lyndsee Reed pitched the final 2 innings allowing 7 hits and 10 runs, striking out 2 and walking 4.

Raegan Sprague went 4 innings for Bangor, allowing 9 hits and 8 runs. She walked 6 and didn't strike out a batter. Casey Carter pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 1 run and 3 hits. She struck out 1 and walked 3.

Emmie Streams had 3 hits for Bangor. Cassidy Ireland, Ashley Schultz and Taylor Clark each has 2 hits for the Rams.

For Hermon Addy Waning and Olivia Johnston each had 2 hits. Hermon banged out 12 hits on the afternoon.

Hermon will play at Brewer in an exhibition game on Wednesday, April 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Bangor will play Nokomis at home on Thursday, April 13th at 4:30 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

