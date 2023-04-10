Nokomis Beats Ellsworth 6-3 in 8 Innings [PHOTOS]

With the score tied 2-2 in the 8th inning, the Nokomis Warriors scored 4 runs to beat the Ellsworth Eagles 6-3 in Ellsworth in a preseason game.

The big hit came off of the bat of Raegan King, scoring 2 runs on a single in the 8th inning.

Megan Watson had 2 hits for the Warriors, with a triple and single. Camryn King had a pair of doubles. Mia Coots had 2 singles.

Coots pitched 5 innings for Nokomis, striking out 11, walking 3 and allowing 2 runs and 1 hit. Addy Hawthorne came on in relief and allowed 1 run on 2 hits, striking out 2 and walking 1. Ashlyn Bowie pitched the 8th inning, striking out 1 and didn't allow a hit or walk a batter.

Hannah Wagstaff started for the Eagles and went 4 solid innings, allowing just 1 run on 4 hits. She struck out 8 and didn't walk a batter. Anna Stevens pitched the final 4 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 9 while walking 2.

Jayden Sullivan had a double and single for Ellsworth. Hannah Wagstaff, Reese Hellum and Elizabeth Boles each singled for the Eagles.

Nokomis will play another exhibition game at Bangor on Thursday, April 13th at 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth will play at home against Hampden Academy in an exhibition game on Wednesday, April 12th at 4 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

Get our free mobile app

Check out some of the photos from the game